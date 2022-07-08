Review: Acey-Deucey Club takes a deep dive into post WWII tiki-bar culture

Capt. Vic Gray and the band perform at the Acey-Doucey Club immersive submarine experience. (Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

For at least another week, the Navy submarine USS Clusterwink is in port in San Diego for public diving tours.

Never heard of the vintage vessel? That’s because it’s the creation Fever, a national events producer that launched this new immersive, pop-up tiki bar-submarine experience last month in San Diego for an inaugural shakedown cruise. After finishing up its run here, the Acey-Deucey Club is booked for Houston, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Designed by the immersive entertainment team at Cinereal Productions in Los Angeles, the Clusterwink has been constructed inside a banquet room at the Horton Grand Hotel in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

Acey-Doucey Club visitors choose tiki drinks and food “rations” at the Horton Grand Hotel. (Fever Events)

Although it’s much roomier than an actual submarine, the Clusterwink has a narrow entry corridor, a bunk room and a communication center, as well as a large “mess” hall where the show takes place. According to the Clusterwink crew, who are costumed in 1940s-style Navy uniforms and stay in character at all times, the audience is joining the crew for a party to celebrate the vessel’s maiden voyage on Aug. 29, 1949.

Video screens on the walls feature animation films that show the Clusterwink diving into the ocean and passing sharks, fish and other deep-sea marine life during the voyage. The attention to thematic detail in the room is impressive, from the overhead “pipes” to the portholes, lanterns, shark decorations, deep-sea lighting and festive submarine swizzle sticks.

At the Acey-Deucey Club immersive submarine tiki bar experience, some diners can turn dials and switches to help steer the vessel. (Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The floor show features ship Captain Victoria “Vic” Gray singing a set of ‘40s-era big band/jazz songs with a three-piece band, while salty skipper “Fin” Crawford works the tables, meeting guests and offering secret insights on the vessel. The entertaining hourlong show comes with three tiki cocktails (or mocktails). Optional Polynesian-themed “rations” are also available for purchase from San Diego’s Behind the Scenes catering.

The celebratory atmosphere comically darkens when Capt. Vic downs one too many Blue Hawaiians and accuses the visitors of stealing her secret stash of rum. A few guests will be “interrogated” in the comms room about the theft, and a few others will be invited to help Skipper Fin search the vessel’s locker room for the missing booze.

The Acey-Deucey Club band. (Fever Events)

During my voyage, the ultra-confident and over-served Capt. Vic was amusingly played by Taylor Henderson, a talented singer whose musical set included “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Everybody Loves My Baby,” “Ain’t We Got Fun” and and “Show Me the Way to Go Home.” And as the exasperated Skipper Fin, the saucy Jessica J’aime improvised well with the guests who wanted to play along with the theme. On that note, audience members are encouraged to wear Hawaiian and naval attire.

The hourlong program is fast-moving, entertaining, fun and generous with the cocktails. Passengers get a welcoming vodka mule drink followed by a choice of two more rum-based drinks served in festive tiki mugs. VIP ticket-buyers ($20 extra) will receive a fourth cocktail and better seating.

Tiki cocktails served in festive glassware at the Acey-Deucey Club. (Fever Events)

There’s a decent level of alcohol in the drinks, so four in an hour may be too much for guests planning to drive home. A menu of shareable bites is available for sale, including Kalua pork sliders, shrimp ceviche, beef and pork “firecracker” meatballs, chips and pineapple salsa and a petite dessert trio, all priced from $14 to $17 each. The ceviche and sliders were big portions, fresh and tasty.

Though advertised as a 90-minute show, it’s more like 65 minutes, with time for stragglers to arrive before the Clusterwink “submerges” and about 20 minutes post-show for guests to finish up their drinks and food and step ashore. For what you get, the Acey-Deucey Club is affordably priced compared to most local professional theater productions.

The Acey-Deucey Club

When: 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Fridays. 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturdays and 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Sundays. Playing through July 23

Where: Horton Grand Hotel, 311 Island Ave. (entrance off of Third Avenue)

Tickets: $62 and up (ages 21 and up only, with valid I.D.)

Online: submarinetikibar.com/san-diego