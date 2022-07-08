ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Review: Acey-Deucey Club takes a deep dive into post WWII tiki-bar culture

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C52h1_0gYr9RrX00
Capt. Vic Gray and the band perform at the Acey-Doucey Club immersive submarine experience. (Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

For at least another week, the Navy submarine USS Clusterwink is in port in San Diego for public diving tours.

Never heard of the vintage vessel? That’s because it’s the creation Fever, a national events producer that launched this new immersive, pop-up tiki bar-submarine experience last month in San Diego for an inaugural shakedown cruise. After finishing up its run here, the Acey-Deucey Club is booked for Houston, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Designed by the immersive entertainment team at Cinereal Productions in Los Angeles, the Clusterwink has been constructed inside a banquet room at the Horton Grand Hotel in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fb9mZ_0gYr9RrX00
Acey-Doucey Club visitors choose tiki drinks and food “rations” at the Horton Grand Hotel. (Fever Events)

Although it’s much roomier than an actual submarine, the Clusterwink has a narrow entry corridor, a bunk room and a communication center, as well as a large “mess” hall where the show takes place. According to the Clusterwink crew, who are costumed in 1940s-style Navy uniforms and stay in character at all times, the audience is joining the crew for a party to celebrate the vessel’s maiden voyage on Aug. 29, 1949.

Video screens on the walls feature animation films that show the Clusterwink diving into the ocean and passing sharks, fish and other deep-sea marine life during the voyage. The attention to thematic detail in the room is impressive, from the overhead “pipes” to the portholes, lanterns, shark decorations, deep-sea lighting and festive submarine swizzle sticks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27h7zG_0gYr9RrX00
At the Acey-Deucey Club immersive submarine tiki bar experience, some diners can turn dials and switches to help steer the vessel. (Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The floor show features ship Captain Victoria “Vic” Gray singing a set of ‘40s-era big band/jazz songs with a three-piece band, while salty skipper “Fin” Crawford works the tables, meeting guests and offering secret insights on the vessel. The entertaining hourlong show comes with three tiki cocktails (or mocktails). Optional Polynesian-themed “rations” are also available for purchase from San Diego’s Behind the Scenes catering.

The celebratory atmosphere comically darkens when Capt. Vic downs one too many Blue Hawaiians and accuses the visitors of stealing her secret stash of rum. A few guests will be “interrogated” in the comms room about the theft, and a few others will be invited to help Skipper Fin search the vessel’s locker room for the missing booze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNXMW_0gYr9RrX00
The Acey-Deucey Club band. (Fever Events)

During my voyage, the ultra-confident and over-served Capt. Vic was amusingly played by Taylor Henderson, a talented singer whose musical set included “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Everybody Loves My Baby,” “Ain’t We Got Fun” and and “Show Me the Way to Go Home.” And as the exasperated Skipper Fin, the saucy Jessica J’aime improvised well with the guests who wanted to play along with the theme. On that note, audience members are encouraged to wear Hawaiian and naval attire.

The hourlong program is fast-moving, entertaining, fun and generous with the cocktails. Passengers get a welcoming vodka mule drink followed by a choice of two more rum-based drinks served in festive tiki mugs. VIP ticket-buyers ($20 extra) will receive a fourth cocktail and better seating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ij5sJ_0gYr9RrX00
Tiki cocktails served in festive glassware at the Acey-Deucey Club. (Fever Events)

There’s a decent level of alcohol in the drinks, so four in an hour may be too much for guests planning to drive home. A menu of shareable bites is available for sale, including Kalua pork sliders, shrimp ceviche, beef and pork “firecracker” meatballs, chips and pineapple salsa and a petite dessert trio, all priced from $14 to $17 each. The ceviche and sliders were big portions, fresh and tasty.

Though advertised as a 90-minute show, it’s more like 65 minutes, with time for stragglers to arrive before the Clusterwink “submerges” and about 20 minutes post-show for guests to finish up their drinks and food and step ashore. For what you get, the Acey-Deucey Club is affordably priced compared to most local professional theater productions.

The Acey-Deucey Club

When: 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Fridays. 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturdays and 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Sundays. Playing through July 23

Where: Horton Grand Hotel, 311 Island Ave. (entrance off of Third Avenue)

Tickets: $62 and up (ages 21 and up only, with valid I.D.)

Online: submarinetikibar.com/san-diego

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Crowds Flock to Ocean Beach Pier After Reopening

For the first time in more than a year and a half, one of the most iconic local landmarks fully reopened to the public. The City of San Diego reopened the Ocean Beach Pier Friday morning — and San Diegans wasted no time getting back out there. Hours after...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Our Favorite Secret Lakes & Ponds in San Diego

San Diego is known for its vacation-worthy beaches, but you don’t always have to go to the ocean to play in the water (or be forced to deal with all that sand). If you go inland and look between our hills and canyons you’ll find tons of freshwater lakes and ponds that are splash-worthy for a fun-filled day. Scroll down for our favorite in-the-know watering holes (until now that is) that tend to be less crowded and more secluded—you might even be the only ones there! Plus we’ve paired each waterway with a food hot spot nearby to grab some coffee, sandwiches or grab a box of doughnuts from one of our favorite shops for your lakeside adventures.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Highlighting local business in Imperial Beach, CA ‘Sea 180 Coastal Tavern’

Sea 180 Coastal Tavern is a must visit in Imperial Beach, CA. The restaurant gives patrons a beautiful view of the coast and they specialize in breakfast, lunch, and dinner! KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with owner, Ken Irvine on Good Morning San Diego and Irvine says, “Business is good but just like everyone, we are having difficulty getting stuff because of supply chain issues.”
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
sdccblog.com

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Announced Autograph Signings

Welcome to our seventh annual (well, almost annual…) San Diego Comic-Con Autograph Signing Schedule page for 2022!. San Diego Comic-Con International brings some amazing talent to its hallowed halls of geekdom. From artists and authors to comics and celebrity entertainment. Many talented individuals gather under the roof of the Convention Center to mingle with fans from all over the world. Whether you go to the Con for comics and artists, celebrity filled panels or for the experience, one of the many great moments you can have are the autograph and signing events that take place there every year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
San Francisco, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
coolsandiegosights.com

New murals at California Center for the Arts, Escondido!

In the past few weeks, three amazing new murals have been painted at California Center for the Arts, Escondido!. The colorful artwork was created in conjunction with the center’s new museum exhibit Street Legacy: SoCal Style Masters. I’ve already blogged about the exhibit here. A large new mural...
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegodowntownnews.com

Celebrate Hillcrest’s best bites this week

The week of San Diego LGBT Pride marks a time when thousands of locals and tourists cast aside their diet regimens to indulge in the vast culinary options found at every turn. A range of restaurants set along the beaten track play heavily into the Pride experience, whether you’re seeking fast-casual grub or wishing to recharge your jets over lobster in a sit-down atmosphere.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Chainsaw Man rides bus in San Diego!

Chainsaw Man has arrived in San Diego for 2022 Comic-Con. The terrifying manga character is riding a MTS bus through downtown!. Crunchyroll is applying different wraps to a number of public transit buses. This is the third one I’ve spotted so far. Chainsaw Man is also an upcoming anime...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiki Bar#Diving#Grand Hotel#Food Drink#Navy#Cinereal Productions
ragemonthly.com

HISTORY AND INTRIGUE AT SYCUAN CASINO RESORT

Located in the Dehesa Valley, Sycuan Casino Resort is a wonder to behold for so many reasons. For me, one of the most compelling aspects is the honorable and resilient history of how one particular Indian tribe brought a magnificent resort to fruition, after going through centuries of adversity. To fully appreciate the energy of this resort casino when you visit, I wanted to include their backstory.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Little Italy restaurant concerned about new parklet fees

LITTLE ITALY, Calif. (KGTV) — The temporary permits that allowed restaurants to operate outdoor dining areas during the pandemic expire this week. Businesses have until July 13 to apply and pay for new outdoor operating permits under the city's Spaces as Places program. David Rodger, the Corporate Marketing Officer...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San Diego weekly Reader

I hike the San Diego River from its source

The river twists and winds even more. I’m trying to go south by heading east, then west. There are places where walking down the river is the only way to go — on both sides are vertical cliffs of water-polished rock. At one point where the water is too deep to wade, I have to climb up the rock, tiptoe across a tiny ledge, then climb back down. I pass creek after creek and realize that I must be getting very close to the reservoir now.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

‘Married at First Sight' Filmed in San Diego with Local Environmentalist Looking For Love

The season premiere of Married at First Sight on Lifetime has people buzzing, and it happens to be based in sunny San Diego for the first time. The premise of the show is revealed by its name. It features singles from the same city, then matches them according to who they believe would be compatible for various reasons. The singles meet their match ... on their wedding day.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
What Now San Diego

Swagyu Chop Shop Eyeing Mira Mesa for Expansion Plans

2022 is proving to be an exciting year of growth for Steve Brown’s Swagyu chain of restaurants. The Wagyu aficionados have rolled out a new Yakiniku Bar at their Pacific Beach outpost this weekend, their next sit-down restaurant is in construction in Oceanside, plus the brand is island bound this Summer to open Swagyu Hawaii in Maui.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cookscountry.com

Cook’s Country’s Bryan Roof Hits the Road for San Diego Fish Tacos

These delightfully complex tacos are a family affair at Karina’s Cantina. The menu at Karina’s Cantina and its sister restaurants in and around the San Diego, California, area have always centered on seafood: a variety of fresh ceviches and Sinaloan aguachiles served with crisp tostadas and mayonnaise; plump, sweet grilled prawns doused in garlic butter; fish tacos bursting with texture and spice.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

UCSD announces first lineup for new amphitheater

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego has announced its first lineup of performances coming to a new amphitheater on campus this fall. The Epstein Family Amphitheater, opening in October, will seat 2,650 people and will be located just off the San Diego Trolley’s new Blue Line, according to the university.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Masks are mandatory at Comic-Con 2022

SAN DIEGO — New concerns over rising COVID numbers come ahead of a very busy couple of weeks for San Diego. With summer here, some of San Diego's most highly-anticipated, and highly-attended, events are returning, from Comic-Con to the Del Mar races to San Diego Pride, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people from around the country, and the world, to its parade and three-day festival.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy