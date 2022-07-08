ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayoral committee publishes report offering drastic suggestions to improve Museum Campus

By Rob Hart
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago
Rendering of the proposed new harbor walk on the Museum Campus Photo credit City of Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - It's more than just a dome for Soldier Field, a study group is out with proposals to completely revamp the Museum Campus.

The panel appointed by Mayor Lightfoot to find ways to make Soldier Field and the area around it more attractive to the Bears is proposing the most dramatic reimagining of the Museum Campus since Dusable Lake Shore Drive was rebuilt nearly 30 years ago.

The Bears have purchased the Arlington Park Racetrack property and the working group is coming up with ways to prevent the team from leaving Soldier Field for a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.

The committee is proposing to transform Solidarity Drive - the traffic circle that extends along the lakeshore between the Shedd Aquarium and the Adler Planetarium into a year round pedestrian plaza. The north lawn of Soldier Field would be transformed into a concert venue that faces the Field Museum. The plan also calls for improved CTA service and a trolley for the Museum Campus.

Rendering of a transformed Solidarity Drive Photo credit City of Chicago

