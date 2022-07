Francia Márquez is the name of the Black Colombian woman who drastically changed the history and political face of Colombia. On June 19, 2022, Márquez became the first Afro-Colombian woman to be elected vice-President of the country, sparking many celebrations in South America. The 40-year-old political leader and her presidential running mate Gustavo Petro garnered nearly 50 percent of the popular vote. They were the first leftist political leaders to win a presidential election in Colombia’s history.

WORLD ・ 20 DAYS AGO