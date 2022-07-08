ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tf84m_0gYr8OUn00

As prominent, powerful and successful an owner in the NFL over the last three decades, if not in the league’s history, New England Patriots owner and chairman Robert Kraft headlined a group of three men with ties to the Patriots who were nominated as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Joining Kraft are former Patriots wide receiver Stanley Morgan and former front office executive Frank “Bucko” Kilroy. They are among 54 semifinalists, consisting of 25 Seniors and 29 Coach/Contributors.

Are expectations too high for Mac Jones in Year 2?

Kraft, who purchased the team back in Jan. 1994, will most certainly be enshrined in Canton one day for his numerous contributions to the game, league, franchise and community. This is a “when” and not an “if” matter.

The Patriots were in danger of moving out of the region when Kraft purchased the franchise, keeping them in Massachusetts and in Foxborough. They have since gone on to be the winningest franchise in the NFL from the 1994 season to date, averaging 12 wins per season during his tenure.

Kraft has also been an owner with great influence, helping negotiate labor deals to keep the league going like in 2011, among many other off-field contributions. He has been a pillar of the business community for decades and led countless charitable endeavors, domestically and offshore, during his time in the NFL, in addition to leading the development of Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and other regional sports ventures.

Morgan, a four-time Pro Bowler and Patriots Hall of Famer, is widely thought of as one of the most overlooked players in franchise history and perhaps most deserving of Hall of Fame consideration. To date, he has the most yards per reception (19.2) with over 500 career receptions (557).

He played 13 seasons with the Patriots and one, his final year in the league, with the Colts in 1990. Fast, sure-handed and great on the deep route, Morgan was a fan favorite and arguably the best offensive player on the team in the 1980s.

Kilroy, a former NFL scout, worked for the team from 1979 to 1993 as both a GM (1979-82) and vice president (1983-93). A native of Philadelphia, he played in the league for 13 seasons, all with the Philadelphia Eagles. He passed away in the summer of 2007.

All three nominees face some stiff competition in the form of some legendary coaches, players, coordinators, scouts and contributors to the game. Hall of Fame Selection Committees will name 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributor Finalists come July 27, with up to three Seniors and one Coach/Contributor making it to the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Comments / 1

Related
WEEI Sports Radio

Sunday 7: Is trouble around the corner for the Patriots?

1.) The reality of Training Camp 2022 is almost upon us. Wishing it were here or thinking about it too much brings the already fleeting tenure of summer in New England closes to a close. And we hold tightly to every warm day, every chance to be happy and out of doors for as long as possible in these parts. But fact is we’re about two and a half weeks away from the official start of camp on July 27th. While summer is far from gone it’s time to face reality; football is almost here.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

49ers' Craig, McVay among Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Former 49ers running back Roger Craig and former team executive John McVay are among a group of 54 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The Hall of Fame announced the list of individuals who received enough votes from the members of the seniors and coach/contributor committees to advance past the first stage in the process.
NFL
Patriot Country

Scouting Source: Local TE Sparks Patriots Interest

FOXBORO – Although the University of Rhode Island is just an hour away, the New England Patriots rarely dip into the local prospect pool. While they did select wide receiver Chy Davidson in the NFL's Supplemental Draft back in 1981, the team has been missing out on a few top players in their own backyard.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Patriot Country

Former Patriots' WR Braxton Berrios: 'Utmost Grateful'

FOXBORO — Braxton Berrios doesn’t have any animosity towards the New England Patriots, but his departure has unquestionably helped restore his career. Although his tenure in New England may have been short-lived, he certainly learned a lot from Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. The Patriots drafted the former...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy