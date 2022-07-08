Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

As prominent, powerful and successful an owner in the NFL over the last three decades, if not in the league’s history, New England Patriots owner and chairman Robert Kraft headlined a group of three men with ties to the Patriots who were nominated as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Joining Kraft are former Patriots wide receiver Stanley Morgan and former front office executive Frank “Bucko” Kilroy. They are among 54 semifinalists, consisting of 25 Seniors and 29 Coach/Contributors.

Kraft, who purchased the team back in Jan. 1994, will most certainly be enshrined in Canton one day for his numerous contributions to the game, league, franchise and community. This is a “when” and not an “if” matter.

The Patriots were in danger of moving out of the region when Kraft purchased the franchise, keeping them in Massachusetts and in Foxborough. They have since gone on to be the winningest franchise in the NFL from the 1994 season to date, averaging 12 wins per season during his tenure.

Kraft has also been an owner with great influence, helping negotiate labor deals to keep the league going like in 2011, among many other off-field contributions. He has been a pillar of the business community for decades and led countless charitable endeavors, domestically and offshore, during his time in the NFL, in addition to leading the development of Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and other regional sports ventures.

Morgan, a four-time Pro Bowler and Patriots Hall of Famer, is widely thought of as one of the most overlooked players in franchise history and perhaps most deserving of Hall of Fame consideration. To date, he has the most yards per reception (19.2) with over 500 career receptions (557).

He played 13 seasons with the Patriots and one, his final year in the league, with the Colts in 1990. Fast, sure-handed and great on the deep route, Morgan was a fan favorite and arguably the best offensive player on the team in the 1980s.

Kilroy, a former NFL scout, worked for the team from 1979 to 1993 as both a GM (1979-82) and vice president (1983-93). A native of Philadelphia, he played in the league for 13 seasons, all with the Philadelphia Eagles. He passed away in the summer of 2007.

All three nominees face some stiff competition in the form of some legendary coaches, players, coordinators, scouts and contributors to the game. Hall of Fame Selection Committees will name 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributor Finalists come July 27, with up to three Seniors and one Coach/Contributor making it to the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.