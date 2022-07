MORAINE — UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. SWAT was called to an apartment complex in Moraine Saturday morning after a domestic violence suspect refused to surrender to officers. According to police, members of Kettering Regional SWAT were called to the 3600 block of Pinnacle Road in the Valleyview Village Apartment Complex to assist officers with a domestic violence suspect who was believed to have barricaded himself inside of an apartment following an alleged domestic violence incident.

