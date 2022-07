ELIZABETHTON — Taylor Condry’s first experience with the care and skill of nurses came early in life. She was a premature baby 19 years ago. Now she is all grown up and is preparing to continue the nursing tradition she experienced in a hospital intensive care unit, surrounded by love and affection from her care givers. She said survival odds at the time were against her. However, she is proof today that she was victorious.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO