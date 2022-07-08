ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Headlines: Extreme weekend temperatures, Tulsa Schools audit & preseason football polling

kosu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma weekend temperatures to stay dangerously high. (NewsOK) Governor Stitt calls for an audit of Tulsa Public Schools. (KOSU) Superintendent Gist responds to Stitt's request for an audit. (Tulsa World) Republicans see a steep decline...

www.kosu.org

kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 11-15: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Petty Teddy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/pettyteddymusic. Tuesday, July 12. Wight Lighters is from Norman. Find more of their music at wightlighters.com. Wednesday, July...
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tulsa 2022

Located on the Arkansas River in Oklahoma, ‘the world’s largest small towns’ has a history of once being home to an eclectic collection of wranglers, cowboys and pioneers. Often mentioned as being one of the country’s best-kept secrets, it’s also quite a hip spot with great examples of art deco architecture, an underground arts scene, great shopping, trendy clubs, and an awesome food and drink scene. Its hotels are pretty fun too, from intimate quirky-chic boutiques to modern, fun and hip, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma…
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Claremore man found in different state

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Potential Homebuyers Face Obstacles In Hot Housing Market

Tulsa's housing market is hot, and area real estate agents said it's all-consuming. They said it's still a sellers' market. "I think it's the reverse of the Dust Bowl [...] from the 1930s and 1940s when everyone went from Oklahoma to California to find work. And it feels like the reverse is happening. Everyone's leaving that stand and moving back to Oklahoma," said Holly Berry, Keller Williams Advantage.
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma governor orders special audit of Tulsa schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools for what he said was a potential mishandling of public funds. Stitt said he ordered the audit at the request of Tulsa school board members E’Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshal, who wrote to Stitt on July 1 to complain that state contract laws may have been violated. Stitt also raised concerns that the school may be violating a new state law the Legislature passed and he signed last year that prohibits teaching certain concepts of race and racism. Among the concepts prohibited from being taught in public schools in Oklahoma are that individuals, by virtue of race or gender, are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
TULSA, OK
utulsa.edu

University of Tulsa land acknowledgement

The University of Tulsa has a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. With this commitment, we strive to implement initiatives that inspire action and further our relationships with Indigenous communities. It is in this effort that TU recognizes the Tribal lands on which our main campus resides. We would like to honor and acknowledge the Indigenous tribes, and tribes who were forcibly removed, including the Ni-u-kon-ska (Osage), Kitikiti’sh (Wichita), Kadohadacho (Caddo), Mvskoke (Muscogee [Creek]), and Tsálăgĭ (Cherokee) Tribal Nations as the original inhabitants and keepers of the land and water that we now call Tulsa, Oklahoma. TU recognizes that our main campus is located on the Mvskoke (Muscogee [Creek]) Nation Reservation, whose Tribal members were forcibly removed from their homelands as a result of white supremacist and discriminatory laws, including the U.S. Indian Removal Act of 1830. We acknowledge that the university was first established as a Presbyterian School for Indian Girls with its own history and relationship to the land, Tribes, and campus. We recognize this foundation and assume the responsibility to educate ourselves and others on the Indigenous history and importance of the land and water that we occupy.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

More than 1,000 without power east of Tulsa

More than 1,000 are currently without power east of Tulsa. According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), the outage started at 5:54 p.m. due to an equipment problem. PSO is currently working to rectify the problem. PSO expects power to return within the next 5 hours. A map of...
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Neighbor recounts moments before Tulsa police shot woman

TULSA, Okla. — A neighbor who saw the moments before Tulsa police shot a woman in a midtown neighborhood shared what they saw with 2 News Oklahoma. Daniel Anderson and his wife, neighbors who have lived next door to the woman at a home near 28th and Cincinnati for several years said they were on their porch Tuesday night when they saw the woman on her porch banging a sword.
TULSA, OK

