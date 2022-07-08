ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

2022 World Cup Stadiums in Qatar to Be Alcohol-Free

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be some slight changes to fans attending the 2022 World Cup to get used to. Qatar World Cup stadiums are set to be alcohol-free, after months of appeals. According to Reuters, if fans wish to consume alcohol, they would have to purchase them at specific areas outside...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Stadiums#Reuters#Muslim
