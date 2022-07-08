Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is in need of volunteers

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Celebrate the shark at the Shreveport Aquarium from July 24-31, 2022! Coinciding with Shark Week on the Discovery Channel, the aquarium has plenty of fun things to do. “While Shark Week is definitely our favorite week of the year and we have so many fun and engaging activities,” says General Manager Destiny Garcia, “our main goal is to raise awareness of these magnificent and often misunderstood creatures to let people know how important they are in keeping our oceans healthy. We want to encourage the public to get involved in conservation.” The Shreveport Aquarium houses several species of sharks including reef sharks, white tip sharks, bamboo sharks, swell sharks, a horn shark and a zebra shark.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO