Shreveport, LA

Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is in need of volunteers

By Brittney Hazelton
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you love dogs and want to help save their lives, volunteer for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana. The Human Society of Northwest Louisiana (HSNWLA) is a non-profit organization that operates as a local no-kill dog shelter that survives...

SpeedMe
2d ago

Please people do whatever you have to do to help the Humane Society they are there for the animals that no one claims and dumps and that’s a shame thank God for the SPCA but I believe in no kill shelters so if anyone reads us call the Humane Society in the North Shore and see what they need save the pop-ups in the for babies🦮🦮🦮🦮🦮🦮

