Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Violates Wimbledon Rule by Wearing Jordans on Court

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Kyrgios violated the competition’s apparel rule and was seen wearing the Air Jordan 1 Low in “Cardinal” Red/Gold to Wimbledon,. During his post-match interview, Kyrgios found himself in hot water when being asked why he opted to...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 28

Danny Robinson
2d ago

he he should be able to wear Jordans if you want to they're all white so what's the difference that's because Jordan is a black man and they got a problem with that man keep wearing your Jordans forget them

Reply(9)
8
alan1980
2d ago

kyrigious is an embarrassment to Professional Tennis. He should have been booted from Wimbledon, after his first outburst.

Reply(1)
11
RarityStation51
2d ago

Guess Nick thinks rules don't apply to him.... Isn't he in enough trouble between his on court behavior and Domestic Violence Allegations against his Ex... I'm wondering why he is even allowed to be playing in the Wimbledon Tournament anyway....

Reply
5
Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
