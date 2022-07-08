ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River Firing Range Destroyed in Blaze Not Likely to RISE Again

By Jeff Lewis
wrcr.com
 3 days ago

The Pearl River firing range that was destroyed in a fire last November likely won’t...

www.wrcr.com

Daily Voice

Two Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, July 10 in Monmouth County, authorities said. The two-car crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes in Aberdeen, New Jersey State Police said. One person was seriously injured and the right lane was closed for investigation.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Pearl River, NY
Orangetown, NY
Pearl River, NY
Pearl River, NY
Paterson Times

1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson shooting on Park Avenue

A man was killed and another left injured in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said a 21-year-old man died and a 25-year-old man is in stable condition. They said the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Carroll Street at around 2:17 a.m.
PATERSON, NJ
thehudsonindependent.com

County Weighs Bid for Disputed Pocantico Lake Property

Members of Save Pocantico Lake (SPL), the grassroots organization vehemently opposed to the proposed construction of a 31-home cluster subdivision on the pristine lake’s northwestern corner, got a glimmer of hope late last month. At his June 27th Weekly Update briefing, County Executive George Latimer responded to a question posed by The Hudson Independent by acknowledging that the county is considering entering into discussions with the developer, Zappico Real Estate Development LLC, about a potential purchase of the 36.8-acre property in question – if the price is right.
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Indicted For Brutal Killing Of Puppy On New York Road

A Hudson Valley man is accused of brutally killing a puppy on a popular street in the region. Westchester County, New York Man Accused of Killing Puppy in Yonkers, New York. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Mount Vernon resident Thaddeus Jones was indicted for allegedly throwing a 12-week-old puppy to its death on a Yonkers roadway.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

1 juvenile dead, 3 injured in Rutherford crash

RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Rutherford on Friday.It happened around 3 p.m. on Marginal Road between Lincoln Avenue and Wheaton Place.Police say four juveniles were in the vehicle when the driver crashed into a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire.According to police, it took more than two hours for Rutherford Fire Department crews to get one trapped passenger out of the wreckage.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.No other vehicles were involved. According to police, it had just started to rain in the area at the time of the crash.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Dropping a Dime on Sis; Dinner, Interrupted

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Smoggy. June...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Shot At NJ House Party

A 20-year-old New Jersey man was shot during a house party Friday, July 8, authorities said. The victim was one of the dozens of guests at a party somewhere near Arnold Avenue when authorities found him at Vermeule Park in North Plainfield suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body around 10:45 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

