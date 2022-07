GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been one week since a gunman killed 7 people and wounded dozens of others at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. One story that stands out is that of a little boy lost during the tragic event after the gunman shot his parents. He was wandering the area alone until strangers found him and took him home. This tragedy has prompted renewed conversations among families and law enforcement about the importance of safety plans.

