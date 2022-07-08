ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's area roundup: Holy Cross stars Peek, Scanlon help Bravehearts snap skid

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Baseball

Futures Collegiate League

Bravehearts 6, Brockton 4 : Two of Holy Cross stars led the way as Connor Peek was 3 for 5 with a pair of two-run homers and Sean Scanlon struck out 10 and while allowing just two earned runs over 6⅓ innings as the visiting Bravehearts (16-20) snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over the Rox (12-24).

Worcester State standout Ben Smith earned the save by pitching 2⅔ scoreless innings.

The teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field, in a game televised by NESN.

American Legion

East Side 5, Northbridge 4 : Noah Pratt (2 runs) and Joey Bazydlo (RBI) each had a single and a double, and Jack Lizewski added the winning RBI single in the sixth inning as visiting East Side (12-4) held off Northbridge (7-9). Zach Feeney drove in two with a single for Northbridge, and teammate Cameron Athanas tacked on a single and a double.

Leominster 13, North County 7 : Ryan Fava and Michael Cooper both went 3 for 4 with two runs, and Declan Bourqualt and Nick Garcia each added a single, a double and two RBIs to pace visiting Leominster (11-6). Colby Gouldrup went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and an RBI double for North County (3-9).

Milford 13, Hudson 0 : Evan Cornelius struck out five and scattered six hits over five shutout innings as host Milford cruised.

Cornelius also singled, doubled and drove in two runs for Milford. Cameron Jerrett was 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Andrew Denison was 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

Jason Jakobsons was 2 for 3 to lead Hudson.

