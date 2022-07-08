Lawsuit in response to North Myrtle Beach noise ordinance

Photo credit Getty Images

A federal lawsuit has been filed against North Myrtle Beach in response to the city's noise ordinance.

The lawsuit was filed by The American Civil Liberties Union earlier this week under plaintiff Michael Moshoures, owner of the Sky Bar.

The lawsuit claims the ordinance is "so vague that it promotes discriminatory enforcement" in reference to a maximum decibel level placed at the end of last year on "obscene, vulgar, and/or profane lyrics" at certain times of the day.

The city of Greenville has a similar ordinance that limits the decibel level of music in public or commercial locations, but the Greenville limit is roughly twice as lenient as North Myrtle Beach's ordinance.