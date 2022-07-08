ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Lawsuit in response to North Myrtle Beach noise ordinance

By Matthew Causey
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TpfT_0gYr6WoR00
Photo credit Getty Images

A federal lawsuit has been filed against North Myrtle Beach in response to the city's noise ordinance.

The lawsuit was filed by The American Civil Liberties Union earlier this week under plaintiff Michael Moshoures, owner of the Sky Bar.

The lawsuit claims the ordinance is "so vague that it promotes discriminatory enforcement" in reference to a maximum decibel level placed at the end of last year on "obscene, vulgar, and/or profane lyrics" at certain times of the day.

The city of Greenville has a similar ordinance that limits the decibel level of music in public or commercial locations, but the Greenville limit is roughly twice as lenient as North Myrtle Beach's ordinance.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Storm knocks out power to hundreds in Horry, Marion counties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heavy rain across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Sunday afternoon knocked out power to hundreds and made driving hazardous in some areas. During the storm, power was out to more than 1,700 customers in Horry County and more than 200 in Marion County, and the number of outages fluctuated […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Greenville, SC
Government
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Roymond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for July 9-10 is Roymond, a 12-month-old cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Roymond is considered special needs because he is positive for the feline leukemia virus, shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. As a result, he can only be adopted by […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sky Bar
The Daily South

Georgetown Is South Carolina's Hidden Gem

If someone plucked the best elements of the South's visual patois—historic homes with gracious porches, sprawling live oak canopies, vibrant shop fronts, and sparkling waterways—and carefully arranged them all in one visitor-friendly spot, you'd end up with a place like Georgetown, South Carolina. It lies at the heart...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Pies, local produce to revitalize historic store in Pickens County

DACUSVILLE — Katie Chaney waved to a passing farmer from the stone porch of a long-vacant historic general store in Pickens County, which will soon serve the community again as a bakery and small grocery. She felt an immediate connection when she first saw the almost 130-year-old structure perched...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
matadornetwork.com

Myrtle Beach Is a Cultural Powerhouse. These Experiences Prove It.

Myrtle Beach may be best known as the home of The Beach, but as a travel destination it offers much more than miles of pristine sand. Visitors looking to be enriched by nature, history, art, culture, and fresh cuisine will find vacations’ worth of opportunities here: Wander through sculpture-laden gardens. Spend the day recharging at the spa. Take in all the pastel colors of the evening sky on a sunset cruise.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Crews contain chemical spill in Conway stormwater system, city says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews located and contained a chemical spill in the City of Conway’s stormwater system on Friday, according to officials. The city released a statement, describing the situation as a “potentially illicit discharge of chemicals.”. Crews also believed the incident to be contained as of...
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WATE

Filling up at the Silos in Easley, S.C.

Easley, S.C. (Sponsored Content) — A new hotspot in South Carolina is experiencing new life as a fun destination for food and drink. The Silos in Easley, South Carolina were built back in the 1940s and 1950s. Start out the day by getting properly caffeinated at Ninja Warrior Coffee...
EASLEY, SC
AOL Corp

How Tropical Storm Colin snuck up on SC + Historic landmarks that might be torn down

Happy Friday! It’s Chase Karacostas. I learned everything I know about wine from my faux-sommelier ex-boyfriend and my former downstairs neighbor. But this week, The Herald’s John Marks taught me something I can share with friends who struggle with the fruit of the vine — a solution to wine hangovers. Turns out, all it takes (according to Indian Land winemaker Mary Anna Ossa) is creating an organic wine free of the tannins, sulfites and sugars typically added that contributes to those next-day headaches.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

Vehicle overturns in Little River crash, no one hurt

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - No injuries were reported after a vehicle overturned in Little River on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 57 and Gause Lane at around 4:45 p.m. after reports of the crash. As of around 5:15 p.m., one...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
AOL Corp

The top 5 dog friendly beaches in South Carolina. Take a look

It’s the middle of summer and that means it’s about time for a beach trip. But what about your four-legged friend? You can’t just leave your pup behind when you know he or she would love a day by the ocean just as much as you. South...
PETS
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy