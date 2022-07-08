Do you know the whereabouts of these Fugitives from Justice?

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases information regarding two individuals they are seeking in unrelated cases.

Randy Beckett • Felony Forgery

Brian Uhl • Felony Theft

There are current warrants for their arrest and they are known as Fugitives from Justice.

You may remain anonymous: 📞 call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.

From Cherokee County Sheriff’s office

