Joplin, MO

Do you know the whereabouts of these Fugitives from Justice?

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases information regarding two individuals they are seeking in unrelated cases.

  • Randy Beckett • Felony Forgery
  • Brian Uhl • Felony Theft

There are current warrants for their arrest and they are known as Fugitives from Justice.

You may remain anonymous: 📞 call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.

From Cherokee County Sheriff’s office

