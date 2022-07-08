Police say NH man shot wife in murder-suicide

I have a YouTube addiction and I don't think it's unhealthy. I like watching dash cam videos of terrible drivers. If nothing else, I can learn what not to do while driving, so it's educational right? Well, maybe not, because some of these drivers are doing things behind the wheel that clearly show they are not paying attention or they think that they own the road. Just search for "Idiots in Cars," on YouTube and you'll be entertained for hours watching fender benders, near misses, wrong-way drivers and plenty of distracted drivers.

TILTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO