ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alstead, NH

Police say NH man shot wife in murder-suicide

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALSTEAD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating what they say appears to be a murder-suicide of a married couple...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 6

Cassi Bennett
4d ago

These people were shot in their home it says but i know the couple youre thinking of. Its sad we have to constantly be on high alert even taking whats supposed to be a relaxing hike these days!

Reply(1)
4
WCEC
5d ago

NH people please be careful out there walking the trails was not always a good idea for me you never know who’s watching you I’m sorry 😞 for those people

Reply
5
Bribem and Whorris
4d ago

If the public is not in danger, they must think it was a murder suicide. Alstead is a nice New England town . Too bad.

Reply
4
Related
whdh.com

Parents speak out in case of 15-day-old infant’s death in New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - As an investigation into the death of a two-week-old infant continues in New Hampshire, the child’s parents are speaking out. Police are investigating the death of a 15-day-old infant from Hudson who died while receiving treatment in Massachusetts. The parents have told 7NEWS their son...
HUDSON, NH
WCAX

NH police investigate death of 15-day-old infant

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The death of a 15-day-old infant is being investigated as suspicious, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The Division for Children, Youth, and Families notified the Hudson Police Department on June 22 about concerns regarding the baby boy, who had been admitted to a hospital in Massachusetts the night before, the attorney general’s office said in a news release.
WCAX

NH man arrested on drug charges after monthslong investigation

UNITY, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces multiple charges after a drug bust near the New Hampshire-Vermont border. Police say they arrested Jacob Benson, 23, in Unity, New Hampshire after an eight-month undercover investigation into drug trafficking. Benson faces charges including selling fentanyl and crack cocaine and illegal...
UNITY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Alstead, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 38-year-old man from New York was cited for DUI following a crash in Springfield yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 south at around 1:25 a.m. The driver was identified as Daniel T. Ryan, Clifton Park, NY. He was transported to Springfield Hospital for further...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing girl who allegedly left Hyannis home with her boyfriend

HYANNIS, Mass. — Police are looking for a missing Hyannis girl who hasn’t been seen in a month. Barnstable Police say Isabella Noui, 19, of Hyannis, was last seen on June 11 with a bag of clothes and had left her home with her boyfriend. A few days later, a neighbor said the couple called and told them that they were in Laconia, New Hampshire, according to authorities.
HYANNIS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bonnie Brae Drive
CBS Boston

Mailbox broken into at NH post office

LONDONDERRY, N.H. -- Police are asking the public for help after someone broke into a mailbox over the weekend at a Londonderry, New Hampshire post office.Photos show the damaged drop-off mailbox at the 86 Nashua Road post office. Police reported receiving a call about "suspicious activity" at the post office, and believe the break-in happened between 3:45 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.Anyone who has any information or saw what happened is asked to call police at 603-432-1118.
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Dirt biker suffers serious head injury after crash in Derry

DERRY, N.H. — A Lee, New Hampshire man is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after authorities say his dirt bike collided with a vehicle in Derry. Police were called to Route 28 in Derry near Kilrea and Windham Depot Roads. Investigators say the dirt bike hit a Jeep Wrangler as it was trying to turn onto the road from a driveway.
DERRY, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Watch Angry Drivers Involved in a Fender Bender in Tilton, NH

I have a YouTube addiction and I don't think it's unhealthy. I like watching dash cam videos of terrible drivers. If nothing else, I can learn what not to do while driving, so it's educational right? Well, maybe not, because some of these drivers are doing things behind the wheel that clearly show they are not paying attention or they think that they own the road. Just search for "Idiots in Cars," on YouTube and you'll be entertained for hours watching fender benders, near misses, wrong-way drivers and plenty of distracted drivers.
TILTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

California Man Missing for 2 Days Found Dead in NH Woods

Rescue teams searching by land and air for a California man missing in the New Hampshire woods found his body on Friday. The family of Jesse Lane, 27, had reported him missing Thursday morning, according to police in Bow, New Hampshire. Lane's car was found at the end of the Branch Londonderry Turnpike West trail in Bow, and local police searched the area along with a state police K-9 team.
BOW, NH
WCAX

12 displaced by Springfield apartment building fire

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating the cause of an apartment building fire in Springfield that displaced a dozen people. The fire broke out Monday morning at the Union Street apartment complex. Firefighters say heavy smoke was showing from the third floor when they arrived at the scene. Crews...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Q 105.7

UPDATE: Police Provide Details on Washington County Shooting

Update 5:14pm: At an afternoon press conference, police say an argument broke out between a tenant and landlord, it quickly escalated to where the landlord called 911. The tenant, identified as 38 year old Matthew Parant, fired several shots at police and his landlord, which was the beginning of a tense standoff that lasted until early morning. Nobody was hit by gunfire and luckily nobody was injured. Parant eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He's facing two counts of first degree attempted murder and 1 count of second degree attempted murder.
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Woman Killed In Fitchburg Rollover Crash: Police

A 26-year-old woman from Gardner has died in a morning rollover crash in central Massachusetts, authorities said. Massachusetts State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg just before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, MSP said. Upon arrival, troopers found several bystanders attempting CPR on the...
FITCHBURG, MA
WCAX

Consolidated NH youth center abuse lawsuits move forward

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has consolidated hundreds of lawsuits alleging physical and sexual abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center, more than two years after the first case was filed. David Meehan sued the state, the youth center, agencies that oversee it and multiple former employees...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Severe storms leave impact across New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Strong winds from severe storms left an impact across the state on Tuesday. More than 10,000 people were without power around 7 p.m. Tuesday because of the storms. Nearly 2,700 outages were New Hampshire Electric Co-Op customers. There were 6,082 Eversource customers left without power. Unitil was under 400 outages and Liberty had some scattered outages too.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Voice

Woman Busted With Pot, Pills, During Traffic Stop In Calvert County: Sheriff

A woman who unsuccessfully attempted to hide drugs down her shirt during a traffic stop in Maryland is facing multiple possession-related charges, according to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office. Deputies from the sheriff’s office stopped Chester, New Hampshire, resident Brooke Alexandrea Wood, 22, in the area of Armory Road and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy