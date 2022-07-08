ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Roundtable: What are the strengths and weaknesses of Galesburg?

By Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duP2P_0gYr4RTE00

Name and explain one strength (an aspect to tout) and one weakness (aspect to be improved upon) of Galesburg/Galesburg area. Please include both.

Housing cost great, but too few options

One of the main things that keeps me in Galesburg and one strength is the location itself and how accessible it is to other cities and attractions. Within a four-hour radius, there’s Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Des Moines, and Milwaukee. The only downfall is it’s giving those other cities money. Which leads me to the weakness. Galesburg needs more attractions and better housing options. The cost of living here is great (another strength), but there aren’t that many options. Apartments are outdated and scarce. If people don’t have options to live then they’ll move where there are options. I believe, if there were more housing options then people could bring more businesses here. — Courtney Wallace

Aging population both a strength and weakness

Could the same aspect be both a strength and a weakness? A noticeable aspect of Galesburg and Knox County is its aging population. Our demographics reveal a population older than the national average.

As an old folk myself, I know we bring both positive and not so positive gifts to a community. Having retired, many have more disposable income. We tend to eat out more, buy cars more often and generally help put money into the economy. Many of us aren’t crazy about on-line shopping, so we patronize local stores.

We are very good customers of medical services which is one of the problems of our aging demographic. We can help boost the medical providers, but we also make greater demands on the health care system. We can no longer provide the manpower and legwork we used to.

Whether it’s a strength or weakness, old folks are who we are. — Harry Bulkeley

Like about Galesburg:We asked: What are your favorite things about Galesburg living? Here are 33 to start with

Plenty of ways to make a difference, more volunteers needed

Seeing our new Galesburg Public Library being built invites anticipation, and hope. It will be a terrific asset for Galesburg and Knox County providing programs and services to people throughout the community. Since 2009 library directors, boards of trustees and other volunteers have worked and planned for the new building while applying for and receiving the State Public Library Construction grant which pays 75% of the cost. With money already in the Galesburg Public Library Foundation, we needed to raise $3.75 million more and are getting close.  The generous Galesburg support of the new Galesburg Public Library project has been inspiring, as have the many different volunteer efforts, including those that encouraged the support. Recently the library had a Volunteer Open House; there was a great turnout of organizations seeking volunteers, but not many people looking to be a volunteer.  One of the virtues of living in a smaller community is the wide range of organizations and volunteer opportunities available, but one Galesburg weakness is the paucity of people offering their services as volunteers. If you find yourself thinking “somebody should …” about something, nominate yourself and volunteer. — Laurie Muelder

Small town feel with amenities of larger one

Galesburg has the feel of a small town with amenities of a large one. That is, on those rare occasions that Hollywood wants to show what an idealized Midwestern community looks like, it could hardly do better than Galesburg. It also has far better medical and educational facilities, restaurants, and transportation connections than most cities of its size.

On the downside, lost industries are difficult to lure back. Given that so many companies are leaving Illinois because of high taxes, powerful unions, and the corruption that inevitably grows in one-party states, it is difficult to imagine turning this around.

We have to build on what we do well rather than moan about those we don’t. Emphasize our springs and falls, not the summers and winters. — William Urban

Abortion opinion:Roundtable: What's your response to Supreme Court eliminating abortion protection?

It's all aobut people and their attitudes

Weakness? Some of the people who live here. The Strength? Many of the people that live here. It’s all about people and their attitudes. With any village, town, or big city — it’s the people that make it work or not. The article about Galesburg being a great small town to live in brought out both. More or less, there are those that can be regulated to incessant, opinionated miscreants (the “everything is awful” crowd) and those who choose to either make Galesburg better or simply happy to be here.

I have lived in several states. I have traveled extensively in my career. It’s the people that make a place. Buildings are just a testament to the people that constructed, visited, worked or lived in them. The good old days are just that. Looking back historically has merit but the here and now is where you can impact tomorrow The interactions you have within your spheres of influence matter. I interact with some wonderful people that are giving back to the community. I offer a big “thank you” for what you do. On the other side, I never know why those locals that continually beat on the drum of wretched discontent still live here. Their verbal evacuations of misery are tiresome. I make the distinction of those who offer constructive criticism versus those who remind me of one of my great uncles. My memory of him was he was a perpetual grump. Try not to be that guy. — Stephen Podwojski

Quieter and less stressful than metro areas

I don’t know if you would characterize it as “strength” but I find the small-town environment of the area to be far quieter and less stressful than the area that I came from, in and near Chicago. The people here are generally friendlier and the feel of “community” is stronger here, as well. I see more people actively involved in volunteer positions for the size of the community here also. Just look around this page. All of the participants of the Roundtable, my colleagues, participate as volunteers.

There are several weaknesses. Galesburg streets are usually in a poor state of repair. I’ve said that before. There is a lack of employment for both ends of the spectrum. Outside of medical professions, there are few jobs for college graduates and there are also few, if any, jobs for factory workers. Finally, there is not enough of variety in decent restaurants in the area. — Charlie Gruner

The Community Roundtable runs each Sunday and is made up of local writers. Community writers answer one question each week in 150 words or fewer.

Comments / 1

Related
977wmoi.com

Two New Health Clinics Coming to Galesburg Community

Two new healthcare clinics moving into the Galesburg market will offer medical services to local communities’ shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “One is Graham Health System, which they are based in Canton and are a leader in healthcare in Central and Western Illinois. They have been around for a long, long time. Their new clinic is going to be opening on North Seminary Street in Galesburg. They will offer prompt care and walk-ins. They will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Then there is another clinic coming into the Galesburg area called Solvera Health. They are based out of Peoria. Their clinic is going to be located on South Soangetaha Road, just to the east of the I-74 interchange. They are planning to open very soon. They have a couple of physicians in there and so that will be another new health care option for the region. Lastly, there is a potential VA project on the horizon.”
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Late QC airport board commissioner replaced in East Moline

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman has appointed a new representative to the Board of Commissioners of the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County. Shaun Taylor, marketing and recruiting coordinator for Community Health Care Inc., fills the vacancy left by Jim Jannes who passed away earlier this year. “Shaun is...
EAST MOLINE, IL
wgil.com

New Healthcare Provider, Peoria Based Solvera Health, Now In Galesburg

Solvera Health is a new, Peoria based healthcare provider. They are now in Galesburg offering services at 256 South Soangetaha Road. CEO Phil Caplis and Director of Marketing Tony Johnson joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture and their services.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Knox County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Real Estate
City
Galesburg, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Galesburg, IL
Business
County
Knox County, IL
KWQC

‘A Very Vintage Market’ in Burlington is set for Saturday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A Very Vintage Market is an outdoor event held on the third Saturday in July along Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington. This year’s one-day extravaganza is slated for July 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission for all is free. Amy Moyner, Executive Director of Downtown Partners,...
BURLINGTON, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg father and son will serve federal time for meth possession

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg father and son, Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 53, and Michael Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 28, were sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Father Gilbert Bicknell was sentenced to 156 months, while his son Michael Bicknell was sentenced to 165...
GALESBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Rolls Out Downtown Parking Experiment

An experiment is underway in downtown Princeton. As of Sunday, parking spots on Main Street in front of the courthouse, Soldiers and Sailors Park and on up to Columbus Street were changed from a 45-degree angle to a 30-degree angle. Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram says hopefully it provides more room in the driving lanes, better views when backing out of the stalls, and it will also provide an easier time entering and exiting your parked vehicle. The change in angle has eliminated a few parking spots.
PRINCETON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Galesburg Galesburg
tspr.org

One killed, two injured in U.S. Route 34 crash in Monmouth

An elderly Monmouth man was killed and two people were injured Monday in a crash on U.S. Route 34 in Monmouth. Jack K. Stephens, 91, of Monmouth was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. He was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the accident. The...
MONMOUTH, IL
ourquadcities.com

Splash Landing will stay closed to public

The City of Bettendorf has decided not to open Splash Landing to the public for the rest of this season. Bettendorf has been investigating issues with the paint that was used in the Splash Landing pool since May. The pool was painted in September 2021 and since opening this year,...
BETTENDORF, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for June murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for the murder of Michael Davis Jr. Tuesday. According to court records, 41-year-old Rev I. Blakes has been indicted for three counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Police identified Blackes as a suspect...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

What are these black and white stripes about on the I-74 bridge?

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Drivers going across the I-74 Bridge recently might have noticed new lines on the road within the past month or so and wonder what they are. News8 spoke with Clayton Burke, a Traffic Safety Engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, about what the new lines mean and how they affect drivers.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Local 4 WHBF

Webb notches win No. 523 at East Moline Speedway

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (July 10) – The infectious smile in the winners circle told another story as Gary Webb climbed from his mount Sunday evening at East Moline Speedway. The 73-year old Hall of Famer moved quickly from his P6 start to the front of the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Model pack. He cruised to the 25-lap win in front of a very appreciative crowd.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Pen City Current

County OKs quit claim for former Iowan property

LEE COUNTY - After a lengthy and sometimes contentious debate, the Lee County Supervisors Monday approved committing $100,000 to the Riverview Park and Marina restoration project. The board approved the funds at Monday's regular meeting after voting down a motion from Supervisor Garry Seyb to commit $250,000 to the project...
LEE COUNTY, IA
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery

—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin rejects amended Sidewalk Snow Removal Policy

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council rejected the amendment to its Sidewalk Snow Removal Policy Monday. The council rejected the amendment five to two, with council members Hohimer and Cloyd being the votes for the amendment. The amendment would have required property owners to remove snow and ice...
PEKIN, IL
KWQC

1 hospitalized after van crashes into Moline building

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is hospitalized and a building was damaged after a driver crashed through the front glass in Moline Tuesday morning. According to the Moline Fire Department, the driver of the van had a medical emergency while driving in the 4000 block of Avenue of the Cities. That’s when the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed through an unoccupied building, according to the fire department.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

I-74 bridge wins national award

The new I-74 River Bridge has earned a National Award in the Major Span category of the 2022 Prize Bridge Awards, presented by the American Institute of Steel Construction and the National Steel Bridge Alliance. “It’s an incredible honor presented for innovative use of structural steel, as well as collaboration...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle Sunday night. David J. Gordon, 41, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, aggravated driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy