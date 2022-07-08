ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silvis, IL

2022 APGA Tour continues Sunday at TPC Deere Run

By Linda Cook
The 2022 APGA Tour season continues Sunday (practice round), Monday and Tuesday, July 11-12, with a 36-hole tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

This eighth event of the Lexus Cup season will be contested at the prominent PGA TOUR-owned layout (7,066-yard, Par 71) that is one of the most prestigious in the golf-rich, Midwest region, a news release says. Prize money for APGA Tour at TPC Deere Run is $25,000 with some 50 players set to compete for the $7,500 first prize.

Toks Pedro won the most recent APGA Tour event at TPC Sugarloaf on June 21.This was his first APGA Tour victory, earned via clutch birdies on the third and fourth extra holes to win an exciting, four-man playoff. Kevin Hall, one of the APGA Tour’s most prominent names , is the defending champion at TPC Deere Run .

Player Notes

Quinn Riley, a recent Duke graduate, will have an advantage in the tournament, having made his PGA TOUR debut last week as a sponsor exemption in the John Deere Classic. He earned the exemption by finishing first in the 2022 APGA collegiate rankings.

Chase Johnson from Barberton, Ohio, will be making his debut on the APGA Tour at TPC Deere Run. Johnson finished second in the Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes last year.

Lexus Cup Point Standings

At this point in the season after seven events, Tim O’Neal leads the Lexus Cup Point Standings with 1568 points. The top 10 players in the race for season-end bonus money are:

  1. Tim O’Neal – 1568
  2. Michael Herrera – 1481
  3. Willie Mack III – 1339
  4. Landon Lyons – 1252
  5. Kamaiu Johnson – 1225
  6. Daniel Augustus – 848
  7. Tommy Schaff – 792
  8. Toks Pedro – 722
  9. Aaron Beverly – 718
  10. Joe Hooks – 683

APGA Collegiate Ranking Top Five Eligible

This will be the second APGA Tour event for which the top finishers in the 2021-2022 APGA Collegiate Ranking are eligible. The final ranking includes:

  1. Quinn Riley, Duke
  2. Jeffrey Cunningham, Drexel
  3. Kasoma Paulino, Henderson State
  4. Xavier Williams, North Carolina A&T
  5. Travis Jackson, North Carolina Central

Their accomplishment provides:

  • Entry into all remaining full-field APGA Tour events through May, 2023;
  • Travel costs associated with each full-field APGA Tour event entered through end of 2022 season;
  • Scholarship into this year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

APGA TOUR MISSION

The Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) was established in 2010 with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf by hosting and operating professional golf tournaments, player development programs, mentoring programs, and introducing the game to inner-city young people. The tour has grown from seven events with $200,000 in prize money in 2020 to 18 events with over $700,000 in prize money this year.

Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

