It’s officially the end of an era for the Pittsburgh Steelers, parting from a piece of the franchise that has been synonymous with the team for as long as I can remember. Surprisingly I’m not talking about Ben Roethlisberger here. Since 2001 the Steelers have battled in the iconic Heinz field following the teardown of the old Three Rivers Stadium. However, the food processing company has decided not to renew its naming rights agreement for next season, leaving the stadium as a free agent of sorts.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO