VP Harris to meet with Indiana lawmaker | State lags on funding kids

As Indiana positions itself to further restrict abortion rights, House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, is meeting Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C. today.

GiaQuinta and lawmakers from Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana will discuss how best to safeguard abortion access. Here in Indiana, GiaQuinta has little power to impact whatever abortion legislation Republicans introduce during the special session later this month. Because Republicans have a supermajority in both chambers and hold the governor's office, they can pass and sign legislation into law without a single Democratic vote.

Will Indiana spend more on children?

We still don't know what exactly Indiana's new abortion law will look like, but we do know it'll be more restrictive than what's already in place. And experts say because the majority of people who seek abortions are poor or low income, Indiana could expect the number of children living in disadvantaged households to grow if lawmakers pass extensive restrictions.

Indiana already skimps on certain funding for Indiana’s most needy children and it's unclear if they'll pour more money into helping them if they pass extensive abortion restrictions.

“No matter your position on this issue, you can still tell lawmakers, ‘Take care of babies once they're here,’” said Jessica Fraser, director of Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute, an advocacy group that does not have a stance on the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

IndyStar completed an analysis of where the state is already falling short, and what could be done to help children thrive in a post Roe v. Wade world.

Here's how much a special session will cost

The special session on inflation relief and to restrict abortion could get pricy. If lawmakers are in session from July 25 until Aug. 5 — a likely scenario — the state is expected to spend $247,322 to subsidize them.

Democrats haven't criticized the price tag of the special session, but they have accused Republicans of holding economic relief hostage by delaying the upcoming special session in order to craft a bill focused on restricting abortion access.

Garrison gets a Democratic challenger

After fielding no Democratic candidates in the primary election, Democrats have caucused in a candidate to run against Republican Hamilton County prosecutor nominee Greg Garrison, who was supported by former Vice President Mike Pence. Deputy Hamilton County prosecutor Jessica Paxson will run.

Democrats caucused in other candidates by this week's deadline, including some who will run against state Republican lawmakers.

California bans state-funded Indiana travel

California has banned state-funded travel to Indiana due to its recently enacted bill prohibiting transgender girls from participating in girls school sports.

But so far, that appears to be the only major backlash to the bill — very different from the Religious Freedom Restoration Act outcry in 2015.

Chris Gahl, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Visit Indy, said the organization has not heard from any existing perspective convention, meeting or tradeshow that has expressed concern about any recently passed legislation, including House Bill 1041.

Bye, Pete Buttigieg

Politico reported Thursday night that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg changed his residency from Indiana to Michigan.

"Moving to Chasten’s hometown of Traverse City allowed them to be closer to his parents, which became especially important to them after they adopted their twins, often relying on Chasten’s parents for help with child care,” a department of transportation spokesperson told Politico.

But, it also makes Indiana Democrats' dreams of convincing Buttigieg to run again for an Indiana state-wide office even more unrealistic.

Indiana hosts Ukrainian wrestlers

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced this week that Indiana will serve as the training location for the men's Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team this summer. The placement is a result of Holcomb's meeting with the Ambassador of Ukraine at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington in March.

“We are so happy to play our small part in providing these world-class athletes with refuge to continue their training in such a fantastic facility,” said Gov. Holcomb. “This confirms what we have known all along — that our strongest state export has, and always will be, our Hoosier Hospitality.”

Want some Statehouse history?

Here's your reprieve from what can sometimes be a flood of serious news: a look at the history of the Indiana Statehouse. The current Statehouse is not Indiana's first or second or even third. We detailed the history of arguably the state's most important building in our Retro Indy series.

