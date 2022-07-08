Apple releases MagSafe cable in new colors to match M2 MacBook Air

Apple’s tablets usually don’t come cheap, but they’re more affordable thanks to some incredible tablet deals happening at Amazon today. The retailer has lowered the price of the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad by $20 to $309, from $329; the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2022 Apple iPad Air by $40 to $559, from $599; and the Wi-Fi, 256GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad Mini by $50 to $599, from $649. Like most Apple deals, these offers probably won’t last long because of the popularity of Apple’s products, so you shouldn’t hesitate to make your purchase if you see a deal that you like.
