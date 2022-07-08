ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suttons Bay, MI

Muffin Ride

 4 days ago

Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for...

northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

July Artist PopUP + Demo at the GAAC

The PopUP turns the GAAC's front yard & parking area into open-air exhibition & music venues. Featuring Nancy McRay, weaving; Judy Kelly, nature journaling; Joe Lombardo, plein air painting, & many others.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Suttons Bay, MI
Suttons Bay, MI
northernexpress.com

G.T. Humanists Meeting: Eldercare

G.T. Humanists will hold a panel discussion on the general state of eldercare in the nation, & in Grand Traverse County specifically. The presenters will be Kim Bauml, Senior Care consultant/president at Options for Senior Living LLC, & Sharon Neumann, Advanced Grief Recovery specialist/consultant.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Blissfest Folk & Roots Festival

A showcase of the many musical styles that define American roots & world music. Bluegrass, blues, Zydeco, Celtic, folk, jazz, Latin, ethnic, world music & dance all share the stage. Performers include Shawn Colvin, Leftover Salmon, Patty Larkin, The Accidentals, Parsonsfield, Davina and the Vagabonds, & many others.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI

