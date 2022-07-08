ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duckies Emat

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSodaPup presents its Duckies Emat, part of the Bathtub Series. Lick mats in the collection...

We are NDependent Sticks Treats

We are NDependent presents its Sticks line of sweet potato-based dog treats. The company’s tagline, Everyday Uncommon, summarizes its product development philosophy. In the Sticks line, the “everyday” is a sweet potato base with cinnamon and dandelion leaf. The “uncommon” refers to ingredients such as duck eggs, goat’s milk, beef green tripe, krill and more. The crunchy treats are not only healthy but great tasting as well.
Bubbly Paws Signs Deal for First Franchise in Texas

Bubbly Paws, a self-service dog wash and full-service dog grooming salon, is planning to open a franchise location in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex area. Bubbly Paws plans to offer the Dallas market a state-of-the-art dog grooming concept, along with owners Alvaro and Amanda Novoa, who look forward to working with local charities, pet adoptions and the community at large, company officials said. The location is aiming for an October opening.
FORT WORTH, TX

