Where Is Sherman? Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

By NinaMaria Badalamenti
Fox 59
 3 days ago

Michelangelo
ARTnews

A Rare 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Is Unearthed in the Netherlands: ‘A Beautiful Site’

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists in the Netherlands unearthed a Roman temple in the country’s Gelderland state, government officials announced in a statement earlier in June. The temple structure was relatively intact, according to the Dutch cultural heritage agency, and objects associated with it have already gone on view at the archaeology-focused Valkhof Museum in Nijmegen. The temple was found along the Roman Limes, the border line of the Roman Empire in the 2nd century CE, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site last year. At least two other temples were originally sited nearby, archaeologists said in the...
Daily Mail

Controversial Rosetta Stone will be the centrepiece of British Museum's new hieroglyphics exhibition – alongside 2,600-year-old granite sarcophagus known as the 'enchanted basin' and a bandage from one of the earliest 'mummy unwrapping events'

The British Museum has launched a major exhibition showcasing the Rosetta Stone, despite calls for the artefact to be returned to Egypt. The display will also include other Egyptian relics, like an ancient sarcophagus known as 'the enchanted basin' and a bandage from one of the earliest 'mummy unwrapping events' in the 1600s.
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
#Rome
The Independent

British Museum launches hieroglyphs exhibition to mark special anniversary

The British Museum has launched a major exhibition to mark 200 years since the decipherment of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.The exhibition, which opens to the public on October 13, explores the inscriptions and objects that helped academics unlock an “ancient civilisation” exactly two centuries ago.The immersive display, which will include digital media and audio, will bring together more than 240 objects charting the race to decipherment.At the heart of the forthcoming Hieroglyphs: Unlocking Ancient Egypt exhibition will be the Rosetta Stone, which provided the key to decoding hieroglyphs and expanding modern knowledge of Egypt’s history.Curator Ilona Regulski told the PA news...
allthatsinteresting.com

The Wild Life Of Sword-Wielding Renaissance Noblewoman Caterina Sforza

In 15th-century Italy, the cunning Caterina Sforza ruthlessly defended her family's fortunes at any cost — and was even accused of plotting to assassinate the pope. When enemies laid siege to the fortress of Italian noblewoman Caterina Sfroza and captured her children, she stood on the walls of Imola and lifted her skirts, calling out that she could always make more children.
CBS News

A fountain of creativity for Americans in Rome

Sitting atop a hill overlooking Italy's capital, the American Academy plays host to a range of artists, composers, writers and scholars who gather in this distinctly Italian setting aimed at stimulating creativity and collaboration. Correspondent Seth Doane explores the history of the Academy and finds out how Rome is inspiring the mostly American fellows to foster new work and ideas.
