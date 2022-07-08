ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Voting for qualified candidate is crucial to uphold democracy

By Letter to the editor
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
On June 29, in a debate between two Republican candidates for State Senate District 2, Jay Trumbull and Regina Piazza, both candidates showed themselves to be grossly unfit to hold public office. They both gave full-throated support for the Big Lie that the last presidential election was stolen and that Joseph Biden is not the legitimate president of the United States of America.

Beyond the fact that lying is an unsavory characteristic for any person holding a public trust, this particular lie is extremely insidious and reckless. The peaceful transfer of power is an essential sine qua non to democracy itself. There is no room in democracy for sore losers, especially those who advocate or support the overthrow of a legally elected government and seek to thwart the will of the people through armed insurrection.

Neither of these unpatriotic frauds should be allowed to hold public office. If you can’t bring yourself to vote for a qualified candidate from another political party, you must at least withhold your vote from anyone who expressly and recklessly undermines American democracy.

— Donald Crane, Panama City Beach

To submit a letter to the editor, email pcnhletters@pcnh.com.

