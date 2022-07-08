ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico nuclear power research gets millions in federal funds. Can it be made safer?

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
Instead of burying nuclear waste thousands of feet underground at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad or holding it onsite at reactors around the country, researchers are studying a way it could be turned into energy.

A team of scientists at New Mexico State University earned $8.5 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a method to recycle spent fuel leftover from decommissioned nuclear power plants.

Two New Mexico State University (NMSU) professors joined with Idaho National Laboratory and Savannah River National Laboratory in South Carolina on the project along with energy company TerraPower on the project funded through the DOE’s Optimizing Nuclear Waste and Advanced Reactor Disposal Systems (ONWARDS) program.

The program funds projects across the U.S. to make nuclear power more sustainable and limit its waste.

The project being planned will design a chemical reactor to process nuclear fuel to be reused as an energy source, which would reduce waste accumulation and the need for new sources of radioactive material, said NMSU assistant chemistry and biochemistry professor Cory Windorff.

This could also reduce the amount of transuranic (TRU) waste that is disposed of at WIPP in a salt deposit about 2,000 feet underground.

TRU waste is made up of clothing materials and equipment irradiated during nuclear activities, brought to WIPP about 26 miles east of Carlsbad from sites around the country where it is permanently buried in the salt.

“If we can take the old waste and recycle it, then we don't have to mine more uranium, which is good,” Windorff said. “And we are reducing the amount of waste that we need to send to a place like WIPP.”

Funding will go to hiring post-doctoral researchers to directly interact with TerraPower in Bellview, Washington where the technology will be developed and built.

Paul Andersen, NMSU associate professor of chemical engineering said the waste produced by nuclear power activities proves a disadvantage for a power source that could have a lower environmental impact than fossil fuels like oil and gas.

By extracting more of the energy remaining in spent nuclear fuel, Anderson said, radiation levels could be reduced, and the waste would prove more disposable.

“(Nuclear power) offers many advantages, but one of its disadvantages is the production of radioactive waste,” he said. “Most of the material that comes out of the nuclear power plant still contains considerable energy which cannot be used because of the buildup of radioactive materials.

“So, we are proposing a process to recycle that nuclear waste and reuse it to obtain more energy and possibly make it easier to dispose of what waste remains.”

Anderson pointed to New Mexico’s history of nuclear activities – decades of waste disposal at WIPP, nuclear research and Los Alamos and Sandia national laboratories and some of the first nuclear weapons tested at the Trinity Site near Alamogordo.

He said the project could further the state’s role in nuclear development to the benefit of the country and rest of the world.

“It makes sense for NMSU to be heavily involved in the next generation of the nuclear fuel cycle,” Andersen said.

He expected the planning phase of the project to last about three years and could see additional funding processes to bring it to completion.

“There may be several rounds of funding after this,” Andersen said. “This is the first step in what we hope will be many steps culminating in a commercialized product or process.”

The NMSU project to make nuclear fuel more sustainable came as another project at the University of New Mexico sought to develop a more efficient nuclear reactor that would the initial fuel.

The UNM School of Engineering received about $625,000 for five years as part of $61 million in federal funds provided by the DOE for 74 nuclear energy projects around the country.

UNM’s project was aimed at producing the “next generation” of nuclear reactors, per the June 24 announcement, while also improving support technology.

The project will be led by assistant nuclear engineering professor Minghui Chen.

Chen’s team will perform a series of tests on molten salt nuclear reactors that could prove more environmentally friendly than present-day technology.

Professors with UNM’s Institute for Space and Nuclear Power Studies are also partnering with Argonne National Laboratory on a project led by Purdue University to develop autonomously operated microreactors intended to improve the safety of nuclear power generation.

“These awards are an investment in both the next generation of nuclear technology and the next generation of scientists and engineers,” said U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a statement. “With funding from DOE, our nation’s universities will spur innovation and keep driving us toward our carbon-free future.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
