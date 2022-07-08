ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital team members ratify new three-year contract

By Staff Reports
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 3 days ago

WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital team members represented by Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania (SEIU Healthcare PA) voted Tuesday to ratify the tentative agreement reached last week between the Hospital and the union, according to a WellSpan news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEO2n_0gYr2lFI00

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania represents thousands of professional and technical employees, direct care workers and service employees in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, home and community based services, and state facilities across the commonwealth, according to the union.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement that provides our team members with a competitive economic package and substantially enhanced benefits,” John Massimilla, WellSpan vice president and WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital president, said in the news release. “We believe this strong package will help us recruit and retain the employees needed to care for our community.”

The three-year agreement covers approximately 1,300 WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital employees and will expire July 1, 2025.

In an email Friday morning, a WellSpan spokesman was not able to immediately provide details, such as raises and benefits included in the new contract, as well as terms of the previous contract to use as a comparison.

Read more: keep safe from ticks while enjoying summer fun

WellSpan Health states that its vision is "to reimagine healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive, equitable health and wellness solutions throughout our continuum of care. As an integrated delivery system focused on leading in value-based care, we encompass nearly 1,900 employed providers, 220 locations, eight award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland."

Benjamin Knight, a certified pharmacy technician at the hospital and local union chapter president, said the agreement was an "investment" in the hospital.

"We’re glad WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital is recognizing our hard work and our dedication to providing the highest standards of care and safety to our community members,” Knight said in the news release. “Investment in our hospital is essential. We appreciate that we are able to work alongside WellSpan to accomplish that and continue to lead the way in exceptional patient care.”

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital team members ratify new three-year contract

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecord-online.com

Highlights from PA Game Commissioners Meeting

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theriver953.com

Southern States merges to form new co-op

Southern States Cooperative of Winchester is merging with 3 other co-ops in West Virginia and Maryland to form Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative. The Board of Directors of the co-ops formally approved the merger and now await the votes of each member. The merger is expected to be finalized by...
WINCHESTER, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Countdown to 1864: Telegraph Operator in Greencastle recounts Burning

Account of H. R. Fetterhoff, a medical doctor, who at the time of the war was a telegraph operator at Greencastle. In the evening of Friday, July 29th, 1864, about 8 o’clock, General Averell’s command passed through Greencastle on their way from Hagerstown toward Chambersburg and bivouacked for the night a short distance north of the town along the road leading to Chambersburg.
GREENCASTLE, PA
fcfreepress

Countdown to 1864: Letters from Confederate Captain to His Wife

Achilles James Tynes was a Confederate captain with the Fifth Virginia Cavalry, from Tazewell County, VA, writing to his wife, Harriet Fudge Tynes, during the campaign in the Shenandoah Valley and the raid on Chambersburg, PA, the ensuring retreat, Battle of Moorefield, and the strained relationship between Gen. John McCausland and Gen. Bradley Johnson.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Chambersburg, PA
Government
City
Chambersburg, PA
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WTOP

Army sees progress on Fort Detrick groundwater contamination

FREDERICK, Md. — The U.S. Army says it is making progress in the long-running effort to address groundwater contamination at part of Fort Detrick that was used as a test site for the Army’s biological warfare program. The Army has been studying the groundwater problems on and around...
FREDERICK, MD
WKBN

Pa. lawmakers react to state budget agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities. “The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Knight
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces More Than $2 Million in Funding to Support Business Growth in Allegheny and Cumberland Counties

Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of two new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support business growth in Allegheny and Cumberland counties that will help create and retain 24 jobs. “The PIDA loans approved today will provide the support needed for these businesses to create...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Local Union#Union Workers#Wellspan Health
Gettysburg Connection

Healthy Adams County announces 4 Annual Ice Cream Walk

The Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force has announced its 4th Annual Ice Cream Walk Fundraiser, scheduled for Tuesday August 23. The event occurs during the open hours of each of 8 participating downtown Gettysburg ice cream stores. Tickets are $10 and are valid for one small (1.5 ounce) ice cream cone from any 5 of the 8 shops.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after two-alarm fire in Mifflin County

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment fire turned deadly in Lewistown, Mifflin County on Saturday morning. According to Mifflin County dispatch, at least one person was killed after a two-alarm fire at Kish Apartments in the 100 block of South Main Street in Lewistown. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. in a unit that is a part of the seven-story apartment tower.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
local21news.com

1 person killed after glider crashes in Pennsylvania

MIFFLIN COUNTY — One person was killed after an ultralight glider crashed in Mifflin County. Emergency dispatch says the crash happened Friday near Planefield Drive in Allensville. There was only one person in the ultralight glider at the time of the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

York City settles for resignation of Clayton Swartz from York City P.D.

York County, PA — The City of York has settled its case against a former City Police Officer who was accused of re-enacting the murder of George Floyd. Officials say, after a thorough investigation, in July 2020, Swartz was placed on unpaid suspension with a recommendation of termination. At...
YORK, PA
Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg Public Opinion

335
Followers
213
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news for Franklin County. Coverage includes local and national news, education, crime, business, lifestyle and entertainment.

 http://publicopiniononline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy