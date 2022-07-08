ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron football to open 2022 season at Michigan Stadium in Battle at the Big House

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago

With Memorial Stadium as its home field, the Port Huron football team is used to playing in the Blue Water Area's biggest venue. But it'll begin the 2022 season in a place much bigger.

The Big Reds will open their season against Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Michigan Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The school made the announcement in a press release Thursday.

"It's going to be incredible for the kids," Port Huron coach Dan Perkins said. "That environment is just crazy big and special. So the kids are really, really amped for it and the coaches are as well. We can't wait for the opportunity."

The matchup is part of the annual Battle at the Big House series, which began in 2016. This will be Port Huron's first time playing at Michigan Stadium.

"It's a pretty amazing opportunity," defensive end Caden Rogers said. "Very few people in their life get to play in the biggest stadium in all of college football. It's pretty insane."

"This opportunity for our students is once-in-a-lifetime," Port Huron principal Mike Palmer said in a press release. "To visit this type of venue is tremendous, but to be able to play on the field and be in that setting is just fantastic. We are so proud to be representing Port Huron High and the Port Huron Area School district at this prestigious event."

Originally, the Big Reds were supposed to play Rochester Hills Stoney Creek. But the Cougars ultimately backed out and Port Huron had to find a new opponent.

"There was tireless, tireless work done by Randi Kaufmann," Perkins said referring to Port Huron's athletic director. "I just really want to thank her, Mike Palmer and the whole school district. They were able to pull things together."

In what will officially be a home game for the Big Reds, they chose to schedule one of the state's premier programs.

"Our first game, traditionally, has been against somebody who's a powerhouse," Perkins said. "I think when you seek those (teams) out, you get these opportunities and it really prepares you for the rest of the year. You can't hide at all against these teams ... so it makes it a lot of fun."

Catholic Central isn't just a powerhouse. It's a dynasty. The Cougars have won three consecutive state championships, including the last two in Division 5 . They've also rattled off 37 straight victories and haven't lost since Sept. 7, 2019.

But Port Huron is welcoming the challenge.

"It's nice that we're going to get play a good team and have some competition," Rogers said. "Hopefully we come out with a win."

The school's marching band, cheerleading squad and dance team will also be in attendance. Each group will perform during the game.

Fans can reserve tickets and commemorative t-shirts by filling out this form .

"With everything that's involved, it's going to be a wonderful thing," Perkins said. "We're really looking forward to it and we're working all summer to be as prepared as we can be."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron football to open 2022 season at Michigan Stadium in Battle at the Big House

The Times Herald

