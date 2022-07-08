Look: Jabari Taylor Throws First Pitch at Reds Game
The Bearcats defensive lineman was front and center at Great American Ballpark.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — UC defensive lineman Jabari Taylor threw out the first pitch to open the Cincinnati Reds doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.
Check out some photos from the occasion as fellow teammates Lorenz Metz, Malik Vann, and Arquon Bush tagged along to watch the action.
