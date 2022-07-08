ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Jabari Taylor Throws First Pitch at Reds Game

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The Bearcats defensive lineman was front and center at Great American Ballpark.

CINCINNATI — UC defensive lineman Jabari Taylor threw out the first pitch to open the Cincinnati Reds doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Check out some photos from the occasion as fellow teammates Lorenz Metz, Malik Vann, and Arquon Bush tagged along to watch the action.

