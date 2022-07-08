ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Committee begins search for new Gardner police chief

By Stephen Landry, Gardner News
 3 days ago
GARDNER — The search for a new chief of police is underway in the Chair City.

A group comprised of four men and one woman has been appointed by Mayor Michael Nicholson to begin screening and reviewing potential applicants for the position, which became vacant following the retirement of Chief Richard Braks in June.

The Review Committee is tasked with reviewing resumes and applications, selecting candidates for interviews, and then submitting the top two or three candidates to Nicholson’s office. At that point, finalists will each get an additional interview before a selection is made, according to the mayor.

The position has been posted on the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s Mass Career website. It will remain posted until Friday, according to city officials, after which applicants will be reviewed and interviews set.

Members of the committee include the city’s director of human resources, Debra Pond; retired Chief Vincent Alfano (who was Gardner's interim chief while Braks was on leave; and Westminster Police Chief Ralph LeBlanc.

Pond said that working as Gardner's director of human resources for the past 19 years has given her plenty of experience with the city’s hiring process for department heads.

“As is the case with all of the city’s department heads, I believe the mayor is looking for a strong leader with a clear understanding of budget and personnel management, superior communication skills, and specifically with regard to this position, the ability to help navigate the department through a period of time when the operations of the police department and police officers in general are under much scrutiny,” Pond said.

“The hiring committee is made up of very intelligent and experienced individuals,” Pond added. “I look forward to working with them all throughout this process to present the mayor with a final candidate recommendation.”

LeBlanc said his presence on the committee was likely tied to the fact that the Gardner and Westminster police departments often work together.

“I was asked if I would be willing to assist on the search committee, and I agreed,” he said. “With our department interacting with the Gardner Police Department very frequently, I feel it would be beneficial to the community if I had a seat at the table.”

Alfano said he was honored to be asked by the mayor to serve on the committee.

“My stay in Gardner, though brief, was magical,” he said. “I was so impressed with the department staff, the city government and Gardner itself. I am happy to assist however I can to help ensure the best leadership possible for such an amazing department.”

Richard Briggs, who until this week was acting chief of the Ashland Police Department, and Michael Moriarty, director of the Rutland Regional Emergency Communications Center, are the two remaining members of the search committee.

Once a new chief of police is hired, city officials will begin looking for a new deputy chief, according to Nicholson.

Braks announced his retirement after 23 years with the department on June 22. His decision was announced weeks after Deputy Police Chief James Trifiro announced his retirement after 27 years with the department.

The announcements came after the findings of an external review of the department concluded that an inconsistent management style was having an adverse effect on morale in the department. The report, which was released on April 26, was initiated after no-confidence votes for three high-level supervisors in the department — Braks, Trifiro and Dispatch Director Jennifer Law.

Law voluntarily left her position shortly after the no-confidence vote.

