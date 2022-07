As the market ushers in another week of trading, the price of Ethereum has been struggling to hold above $1,100. This coveted point which it had broken last week remains an important technical level, which is why bulls continue to fight to hold it. However, with the decline of the digital asset’s price below $$1,200, its liquidations have been ramping up and in the last four hours, it had briefly surpassed bitcoin as more traders lose their positions.

