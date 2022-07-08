ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Micron Technology After Earnings

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Unfortunately, during Micron Technology 's (NASDAQ: MU) earnings, the company shared that inventory levels were much higher than demand and that demand was also decreasing. Today's video focuses on why investors should be bullish long term. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 7, 2022. The video was published on July 7, 2022.


Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

