We'll top out Saturday afternoon in the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky for Duluth. I'm seeing a chance of thunderstorms late in the overnight hours and into Sunday for the Northland. Highs will be a little warmer Sunday. Winds will be out of the south and southwest, drawing in a little more moisture and boosting our high temperatures into the lower 80s. Thunderstorms look possible both in the morning and then again later in the day for Sunday.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO