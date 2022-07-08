ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Perfectly Imperfect 4 You opens storefront

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST BEND — The COVID pandemic encouraged many small business owners to get creative. Some perfected the art of curbside delivery, others limited capacity and created signage to accommodate social distancing, and Nancy Justman — well, she opened her first storefront. The owner of Perfectly Imperfect 4...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

The Balloon Glow Returns to Manitowoc Next Month

The annual balloon glow in downtown Manitowoc will be back on Friday, August 19th. The Chamber of Manitowoc County sponsors the event in partnership with the city. The Chamber says this family-friendly event has an impressive lineup of past and new hot air balloons glowing and lighting up the sky.
MANITOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Make believe becomes reality at botanical garden in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58)-- In a land not so far, far away sits a storybook paradise. Bookworm Gardens is a botanical garden inspired by children's books. "Really there's nothing else like this in the world," Director of Education and Community Programming Cate Tinker said. "We're a unicorn. We're very unique."
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Buff City Soap celebrates its grand opening in Delafield

DELAFIELD — Buff City soap opened its newest location at 3201 Golf Road in the Delafield shopping center Thursday. The soap store kicked off its grand opening, attracting a line of excited customers. Once inside the door, customers had their first look at the array of soap, location, bath, shower, and natural detergent products. What sets Buff City Soap apart from the others is that all of its soap is plant-based. It also makes soap daily.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

$6 million home in Brookfield for sale

BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eye-popping amenities. Jonathan...
BROOKFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Bend, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
West Bend, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Hot Shop Glass

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- A wonderful business in Racine has created an entire community-based glass blowing facility. It all happens inside a former stable in the downtown area. Co-owner and Artist Amanda Paffrath joined us in studio to talk about Hot Shop Glass. It's one of the hottest businesses...
RACINE, WI
MATC Times

2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue

Two Bedroom Near Quarry Park in Racine - Two bedroom now available! $750 per month, security deposit is a minimum of $750. Resident pays heat and electric. Cat welcome with restrictions and additional fees. Northwestern Apartments is located a block away from Quarry Lake Park. Located along Northwestern Avenue, Quarry Lake Park is 40-acres offering swimming, fishing, and picnic areas, One off-street parking spot included (sorry no storage lockers available). Coin-operated laundry in the basement.
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg 4th of July Parade 2022

Cedarburg's annual 4th of July Hometown Celebration took place on Monday. Although the fireworks were postponed due to the imminent threat of bad weather, the rest of the day was filled with fun at Cedar Creek Park that included children's activities, live music, food and beverages. The fireworks display has...
CEDARBURG, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A look at how a Master Cheesemaker makes cheese curds

KIEL, Wis. — Kerry Henning starts work while most of Wisconsin is still sleeping. His day starts at 3:30 a.m. at Henning’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kiel, Wis. “We have a great time every day,” Henning said. The third generation cheesemaker has been at it for 40 plus...
KIEL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfectly Imperfect#Signage#Christmas
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend toddler with leukemia has Disney dreams

WEST BEND, Wis. - A mission to make a dream come true – that's the goal of a group helping raise money for a West Bend girl battling leukemia. "I got a puppy. His name is Harry," said Claire Schall. If Claire isn't spending time with her poodle puppy,...
WEST BEND, WI
MATC Times

769 N Green Bay Rd

Grafton 2 Bed, Free Heat & Hot Water, Appliances, AC, Storage - 2 bedroom Apartment with appliances included. These apartments included heat and a storage locker. They are located close to the interurban bike trail and are 2 blocks from Milwaukee River, and close to a public pool. No Dogs...
GRAFTON, WI
WISN

Loved ones hold memorial fundraiser for Barnacle Bud's server

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends gathered Sunday for a memorial fundraiser for a server at Milwaukee's Barnacle Bud's. Donna Latus suffered a brain aneurysm at the end of June and died this past week. Loved ones gathered Sunday at Gator's Pub to pay their respects and offer support. "Donna...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Shakespeare in the Park

Presented by Optimist Theatre at Lincoln Park, Milwaukee WI. Shakespeare In The Park: Twelfth Night or What SHE Will. Twelfth Night, one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, is a story of twins separated by shipwreck and the ensuing shenanigans, foibles, intrigues, and ultimately, the universal truth about love. Join...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Halloween
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

5 Places to Get Crispy, Delicious Fried Chicken

THIS IS OFFICIAL PERMISSION to eat fried chicken all day long. Not that you need it. Need a little help deciding where to get your fix? Indulge your fried tooth in this quintet of ways:. 1. Coaches. 1125 N. NINTH ST. | 414-708-5541. This counter-service food court spot inside Eleven25...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Ruby's Bagels back in action after Oak Creek community kitchen fire

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, July 8, Ruby's Bagels got back in action at Zocalo Food Park after having to halt businesses because of the Common Cookhouse Fire. On June 22, Oak Creek Fire Department responded to a fire at Common Cookhouse effecting 18 businesses including Ruby's Bagels. "When...
OAK CREEK, WI
97ZOK

Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love

I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 6-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I've had for decades.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha fireworks remember parade attack victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A rescheduled Fourth of July celebration in Waukesha brought people together Saturday night, July 9. Beyond fireworks, there was something else lighting up Lowell Park – "Waukesha Strong" bracelets to remember those who couldn't be there after a different holiday's tragedy. "I’m looking forward to really...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy