The 2022 Hillsboro Community Civic Club’s July Fourth Celebration drew what may have been a record crowd, an event organizer said. “Despite the heat, I would say we had about 3,000 attendees either on the grounds or from the parking lot,” said Tina Shulack, the club’s event chair. “We heard there were a lot of people watching the fireworks from parking lots of local businesses.”

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO