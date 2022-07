Three years ago, a coalition of young people, community organizations, and advocates organized to launch Maine Youth Justice. After the deaths of young people inside the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, as well as of those released from the facility, it was clear that the only path forward was to fight for the closure of Maine’s last youth prison and for the reinvestment of its operating costs into community resources for young people.

MAINE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO