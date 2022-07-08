Dog sculpture stolen from Aiken SPCA

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken SPCA needs your help finding the person who stole a huge bronze sculpture from the outside entrance of the shelter.

It was reported missing yesterday from Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare on Willow Run Road.

“The dog was meaningful to us because it was sculpted by Barbara Nelson, who was a major contributor to the vision of our current building and for growing our organization.”

These are pictures of the missing hand-crafted sculpture.

It’s reportedly worth $8,000.

If you know anything about this case, call investigators at 803-642-7620

