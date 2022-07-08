How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week

This first heat wave of the dog days of summer will be interrupted into the weekend with a slight drop in temperatures, 4-6 degrees. Before that though, the risk of storms is at 50% for Mackay, Challis, Salmon and upper highlands for today. We've already had some heavy storms move through the area very quickly beginning in Mackay this morning. Eastern highlands had some splash-n-dash showers this morning as well and temperatures will hit the upper 80's for mountain communities today. Highs in the valley range from low 90's in IF to mid 90's in Pocatello, with even hotter temperatures for tomorrow and more wind through Saturday. Be heat aware, and use the morning hours for outdoor activities, stay hydrated and recognize the fire danger factors as well. Find some shade, and a/c and check on pets and neighbors without air conditioning, and keep kids safe when outdoors playing.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO