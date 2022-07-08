ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week

By Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled statistics on gas prices in...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Fire crews respond to fire in South Hills

Hansen, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many people in the Magic Valley are concerned Saturday evening, as fire crews responded to a huge blaze in the South Hills, leaving many wondering what exactly happened. According to Twin Falls County Public Information Officer Lori Stewart, around 2 pm fire crews from multiple agencies...
Idaho8.com

Hot winds and temps increasing

This first heat wave of the dog days of summer will be interrupted into the weekend with a slight drop in temperatures, 4-6 degrees. Before that though, the risk of storms is at 50% for Mackay, Challis, Salmon and upper highlands for today. We've already had some heavy storms move through the area very quickly beginning in Mackay this morning. Eastern highlands had some splash-n-dash showers this morning as well and temperatures will hit the upper 80's for mountain communities today. Highs in the valley range from low 90's in IF to mid 90's in Pocatello, with even hotter temperatures for tomorrow and more wind through Saturday. Be heat aware, and use the morning hours for outdoor activities, stay hydrated and recognize the fire danger factors as well. Find some shade, and a/c and check on pets and neighbors without air conditioning, and keep kids safe when outdoors playing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Stacker#Traffic#Aaa
Idaho State Journal

'SPECIAL GROUP OF PEOPLE': Pocatello police dispatch center first in state to receive global accreditation

POCATELLO — Even after more than two decades on the job, Pocatello Police Department dispatcher Brian Smith is still experiencing situations for the first time. Though he’s helped parents who call 911 remain calm while in labor en route to the hospital, he recently coached a couple through his first actual delivery. Just 30 minutes later, Smith provided lifesaving instructions to a mother with an unconscious infant unable to breathe. With Smith’s help via phone, the mother revived her child.
POCATELLO, ID
lincolnparishjournal.com

Local residents killed in Nevada crash

A Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. On July 4 at 8:20 a.m., State Police investigated a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Jackpot, Nevada.
RUSTON, LA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

A City in Southern Idaho is Ranked the Rudest in the State

First, how do you measure rudeness? With a yardstick? I believe most of these online rankings are just eye candy. You click on to see if your hometown made the list, and then you also see the advertising. The ultimate point. The site then receives numerous views and the advertiser issues a check.
Idaho State Journal

Import Domestic Throwdown car show set for Saturday

POCATELLO — Eastern Idaho’s Import Domestic Throwdown automobile show will be at the Portneuf Wellness Complex this Saturday. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature cars, trucks and motorcycles as well as competitions for auto enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles. The...
MUSIC
kmvt

Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...
RUPERT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Victims of Deadly Crash North of Jackpot Identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
KIFI Local News 8

Pocatello police seek witnesses to a disturbance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police Department officers are seeking witnesses to a physical disturbance that occurred at 420 North Main Street during Revive on June 29. The disturbance was between a male and a female and took place at approximately 5:15 p.m. near the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavillion. If...
POCATELLO, ID
truecrimedaily

Idaho woman sentenced for trying to suffocate paralyzed husband with trash bag as he napped

BURLEY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison for trying to suffocate her paralyzed husband with a trash bag. The Times-News reports Mildred Nineth Rivero, who was previously known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was sentenced for attempted first-degree murder of her husband. Court records indicate Rivero changed her plea to guilty March 14, and, according to the Times-News, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Body found in the South Hills

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff has confirmed a body was pulled from the South Hills on Tuesday evening. The body was found about a half-mile south of Magic Mountain around 4:00 p.m. While the autopsy is still being completed, the sheriff’s office says foul play...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy