Roadways Reopen Following House Fire In North OKC

Emergency crews are responding to a fatal train crash in Grady County near Pocasset. According to officials, a gravel truck was struck by a train near County Road 1300 and County Street 2840. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. At least one person was killed in the crash. The area...
A vehicle was involved in a rollover accident Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and West Memorial Road. It is not yet known if there were injuries sustained in the accident. This is a developing story.
One man is dead after crashing into a deer late Tuesday night near Calumet, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Lonny Tech, 51, was traveling eastbound on 192nd Street when he struck a deer and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled one and a half times before...
A Logan County child died at an Oklahoma City hospital after being accidentally shot on Monday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a home near County Road 76 and Westminister for a reported accidental shooting. Deputies located the child, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was mediflighted to Children’s Hospital...
One more person has died from gun violence in OKC and another wounded. One has been arrested and booked for murder.
Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide that happened on July 1 in southeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. At around 4 a.m., officers were called to the Plaza Inn near South Prospect Avenue and Southeast 29th Street. Police said when they arrived on...
Oklahoma City police responded to the scene of an early-morning shooting Monday on the city's northwest side. According to police, the victim was shot in the leg. Authorities said the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No suspect information is available at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect after they found a shooting victim dead on the front porch of a northeast Oklahoma City home. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of North Lottie Avenue, near Northeast 36th Street and Staton Drive. Officers found a man dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound, a news release said.
People in parts of south Oklahoma City are without water Wednesday morning due to a water line break, according to the Oklahoma City Utilities Department. City crews said they are working to fix a line coming from Lake Stanley Draper. The outage is currently impacting parts of the city south...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A birthday party in a pasture turned violent, leaving two people shot. According to the Oklahoma City police, between 50 and 75 people were outside in a field near Southeast 44th Street and Indian Meridian Road when someone started firing shots. Crews arrived to find one...
The body of a man was pulled Friday from Canton Lake, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms. Paul W. McLemore, 28, from Watonga was found floating on the lake near the west end of the dam, according to troopers. The victim had been floating there for days, according to OHP. The investigation...
The US Marshal Service, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Seminole County Sheriff's Office have located Lebron Samuels Jr following a chase in Seminole County. Samuels was wanted for federal supervised release violations and drug trafficking in Pottawatomie County. Samuels was located just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation's commission approved three new turnpike routes late Monday morning. The first approved route is called the Tri-City Connector. The route will connect the Kilpatrick Turnpike terminus at Airport Road (near Will Rogers World Airport) to Interstate 44, north of the South Canadian River. The project...
The Oklahoma County Detention Center is investigating the eleventh inmate death in 2022. Shawn Slavens was found unconscious and breathing after an altercation with another inmate on June 25. Slavens was taken to a local hospital where he died on July 11. Slavens had been booked into the jail the...
New details have emerged in the death of Shawn Slavens, the former inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center who was beaten brain-dead by his cellmate, describing how Slavens was beaten just minutes after being placed in his cell.
