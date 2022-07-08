ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel’s villains are eclipsing its heroes

By Alex Abad-Santos
Vox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout a shadow of a doubt, the best thing about Thor: Love and Thunder is its villain: Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). It’s a great name. A butcher isn’t just a killer, he doesn’t just end a life and move on. He repurposes and reconfigures his victims, hacking at hunks...

www.vox.com

Comments / 6

Related
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Willem Dafoe
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comics#Thor Movie#Villains
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy