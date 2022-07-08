ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Hollywood Casino set to open Columbus' first Wahlburgers this month

By Taijuan Moorman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgSj1_0gYqzNGB00

The Columbus-area's first Wahlburgers restaurant will open this month in Hollywood Casino.

The burger chain founded by actor Mark Wahlberg and brothers Donnie and Paul is scheduled to open July 18, with a menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, salads and "adult-friendly" shakes.

More: Mark Wahlberg buys fourth dealership in Greater Columbus

The Columbus location will be owned and operated by Wahlburgers franchisee Penn National Gaming, which owns and operates Hollywood Casino.

Wahlburgers has over 80 locations nationwide, including restaurants in Cincinnati and one in Cleveland. Wahlburgers joins several restaurants at the casino, including Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace and Mikey's Late Night Slice , both of which opened earlier this year.

The casino is next to Mark Wahlberg Airstream and RV, which the actor purchased in 2020 .

Wahlburgers'  hours in the casino are set for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Hollywood Casino Columbus is open 24 hours a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xgBp_0gYqzNGB00

tmoorman@dispatch.com

@TaijuanNichole

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Hollywood Casino set to open Columbus' first Wahlburgers this month

Comments / 1

Melissa Payne
2d ago

Oh I can't wait to try! seen on their tv show and their food looks so delicious!! Thanks Wahlburgers and Hollywood Casino!! Good luck to you guys that it is a success!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Picnic with the Pops honors Fleetwood Mac

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Picnic with the Pops concert featured the Columbus Symphony Orchestra performing the music of Fleetwood Mac. NBC4’s Jennifer Bullock hosted Saturday night’s event, which featured the crowd singing along to hits like “Go Your Own Way” and swaying to a version of “Landslide.” Hundreds packed the Columbus Commons for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus restaurants rebounding after pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus restaurants have all faced ups and downs in the last two years, but after a month filled with major money-making weekends, many said they are back on track and looking forward to the usually busy summer months. Restaurant workers said it’s like night and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Recently opened restaurants in the Columbus area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Columbus from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. – Rating: 3 / 5 (6 reviews) – Categories: Mexican. – Address: 1033 Polaris Pkwy Columbus, OH 43240. – Opened: Opened 2 weeks...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fleet Feet kicks off first Move Together Columbus event for community

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Fleet Feet's Diversity Inclusion team worked for ten months to launch a run event dedicated to minority members throughout Central Ohio and their health. The first Move Together Columbus event was hosted on Capital University's campus. The event included organizations such as Black Girls RUN!...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
10TV

GoodGuys back in Columbus for 24th Summit Racing Nationals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Goodguys returned to the Ohio Expo Center for the 24th Summit Racing Nationals. The show featured more than 6,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports, and trucks. "What's new this year is we've opened our gates to 1997 and older vehicles, it's a 25-year rolling...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Yard: Columbus’ Destination for Over-the-Top Milkshakes

Ice cream joints are typically places where you go and get a quick snack or dessert. It’s the remedy that scratches a lil’ itch for something sweet. By that standard, The Yard Milkshake Bar isn’t really an ice cream stop. So, guests need to adjust standards appropriately. It is a place where the ice cream options will wholly displace any other plans for eating. It is a place for excess. In fact, The Yard discloses the calorie count on its offerings, and for most people, it looks like a day’s worth of eating right there.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Butter Has Arrived in Columbus

More than a ton of butter has arrived at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus, as sculptors will begin to prepare their creations for the fair's infamous annual butter display this weekend. The beloved butter sculptures return to the State Fair in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The last time...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
WFMJ.com

Missing Cortland teen believed to be in Columbus

A Cortland teenager that has been missing since Thursday is now believed to be in the Columbus area. Makenzie Carson, 16, was last seen at Mosquito Lake State Park in Cortland at 1 a.m. on July 7. Her boyfriend, DeAngelo Bartelli is also missing and they are believed to be...
CORTLAND, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Hot air balloon festivals in and around Ohio

Hot air balloon festivals are a magnificent spectacle for all ages. Whether balloons are sent off in the early morning before a festive summer day or light up the skies after dusk, there are many options throughout Ohio annually. Most celebrations include games and activities to keep up the fun going for the whole weekend.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Greater Columbus#Penn National Gaming#Taijuannichole
peakofohio.com

Local cheese makers bring home blue ribbon from Ohio competition

Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thrive Cos. reveals plans for west Columbus development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Thrive Cos. has unveiled conceptual plans for a project on the west side of Columbus that could include hundreds of apartments, a park and a reworked riverfront. The project, dubbed WestBend, could have 900 apartments, a 12-acre park, a 40,000-square-foot, three story office...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Delaware Gazette

Westerville to host annual event

WESTERVILLE — Fresh off the Fourth of July festivities, the city will have its 48th annual Music and Arts Festival today and Sunday. The 2022 festival is presented by the Westerville Area Chamber and is held in Heritage Park and Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s free for children ages 10 and under, but there is an entry fee for all others.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville Arts & Music Festival returns to Heritage Park

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Westerville Arts and Music Festival is back at Heritage Park, celebrating its 48th anniversary. The first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this weekend’s festival will feature more than 130 arts and fine crafts vendors of all mediums, 20 food trucks and more than 30 live performances.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus bishop: Paulist priests asked for separation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new bishop of the Columbus Catholic diocese is getting backlash and angry criticism over one of his first major decisions: to remove the Paulist priests from their position of leadership at St. Thomas More Newman Center on the Ohio State University campus. Bishop Earl Fernandes, who was installed May 31, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Interim CEO named for OSU James Cancer Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Dr. David Cohn has been named the new interim Chief Executive Officer of the The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Cohn is a gynecologic oncologist and has worked at The James for more than 20 years. NBC4 Digital Anchor...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy