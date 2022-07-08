Hollywood Casino set to open Columbus' first Wahlburgers this month

The Columbus-area's first Wahlburgers restaurant will open this month in Hollywood Casino.

The burger chain founded by actor Mark Wahlberg and brothers Donnie and Paul is scheduled to open July 18, with a menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, salads and "adult-friendly" shakes.

The Columbus location will be owned and operated by Wahlburgers franchisee Penn National Gaming, which owns and operates Hollywood Casino.

Wahlburgers has over 80 locations nationwide, including restaurants in Cincinnati and one in Cleveland. Wahlburgers joins several restaurants at the casino, including Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace and Mikey's Late Night Slice , both of which opened earlier this year.

The casino is next to Mark Wahlberg Airstream and RV, which the actor purchased in 2020 .

Wahlburgers' hours in the casino are set for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Hollywood Casino Columbus is open 24 hours a day.

