Rays Notebook: For a Change, Tampa Bay Gets a Break With Schedule

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Tampa Bay Rays just went through a rough patch in the schedule, playing eight road games in Toronto and Boston in seven days — including five sun-drenched day games — but they survived it just fine, going 5-3.

The schedule-makers can be tough on teams at certain times during the six-month, 162-game marathon. But for a change, it's the Rays who are getting a break this weekend.

While Rays players and coaches were relaxing of their off day in Cincinnati on Thursday, the Reds were hard at work. They had to play a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ballpark. They split the two games, but their pitchers had to cover 18 innings while the Rays were resting comfortably, including a full bullpen game in the nightcap, which they won thanks in part to 3 2/3 scoreless innings from Robert Dugger, who was in the Rays' organization earlier this year, and pitched in one game for the Rays on May 1 in a blowout loss against the Minnesota Twins.

He was designated for assignment the next day and was picked up by the Reds. Thursday was his second game with the Reds — exactly two months apart with plenty of roster moves in between.

The Reds are a dismal 28-54 on the season, and their dreadful bullpen has been a big reason why. Eight of their best relievers have been on the injured list through the course of the season — which the Rays can relate to, in a way — and it's caused a lot of problems. The Reds' bullpen ERA this season is 5.49, far and away the worst in the majors. (Pittsburgh is 29th at 4.78, the Rays are seventh at 3.35.)

The Rays' bullpen will be well rested when the three-game series starts on Friday night in Cincinnati. Their three best and most reliable relievers — Jason Adam, Colin Poche and Brooks Raley — have combined to pitch only 3 2/3 innings in the first eight days of this trip, mostly thanks to several lopsided games in both directions. Expect to Adam (1 2/3 innings), Poche (1 inning) and Raley (1) as needed this weekend.

Friday's game starts at 6:40 p.m. ET, with ace Shane McClanahan (9-3, 1.74 ERA) on the mound for the Rays. Drew Rasmussen will start Saturday's game at 4:10 p.m. ET and Shane Baz will pitch on Sunday.

The Rays are 45-37 on the season, and are in second place in the American League East, passing both the Red Sox and Blue Jays this week thanks to this recent 5-1 hot streak.

Brandon Lowe gets back on the field

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe returned to the field for the first time on Thursday night, batting second at designated hitter for the Durham Bulls in a Triple-A game against Memphis.

His night didn't last long. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning, and did not return to the game as a precaution.

Lowe has been out since May 15 with a back injury, and his been out for nearly seven weeks now. He is expected to work his way back slow because of the stresses in his lower back. His return to the big leagues is expected to be after the All-Star break if all goes well.

National League dominance

The Rays resume interleague play this weekend, which is good news because they've been completely dominant against National League teams this year.

So far in 2022, the Rays are 10-3 versus NL foes, and they won 10 straight at one stretch before losing two straight games to the Milwaukee Brewers just prior to this current road trip. They have these three games with Cincinnati remaining, plus two at Milwaukee on Aug. 9-10 and two in Miami on Aug. 30-31.