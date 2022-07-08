ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/8 Friday forecast

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320tb1_0gYqzJjH00

First Alert Weather: Hot one 02:51

Forecast: Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a couple showers out there this afternoon. Outside of that, it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight we'll see an evening shower with more showers/rain filling in overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isdmB_0gYqzJjH00
CBS2

As for tomorrow, we'll start off with some clouds and a little rain, then we'll see partial clearing into the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeB6P_0gYqzJjH00
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be sunny, warm and less humid. Expect highs in the low 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlHpt_0gYqzJjH00
CBS2

As for Monday, it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After Saturday brought gorgeous weather, Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.While the humidity stayed low through most of Saturday, the dew points rose in the evening, bringing a chance of isolated downpours.On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota. Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
natureworldnews.com

July Weather Forecast: High Temperatures Reaching 90 Degrees in the West

The Lower 48 will experience high temperatures as per the July forecast temperatures, with the western regions of the US possibly reaching 90 degrees. According to the most recent weather forecast from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2, much of the West may be a little hotter than previously predicted, and the East maybe have a slightly milder temperature.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
CBS News

Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods

More than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are in the path of severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash floods. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect in the Great Plains and Midwest. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren takes a look.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy