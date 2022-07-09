ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Man wanted for attacking pregnant woman with screwdriver in the Bronx

By Alice Gainer, Ali Bauman
CBS New York
 4 days ago
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the driver of a car who got out and started stabbing a woman with a screwdriver after an apparent road rage incident in the Bronx.

The 26-year-old woman told CBS2's Alice Gainer she is still shaken by what happened.

It's been more than a month since the attack and that man is still hasn't been caught.

Video released by police shows the attack on Estrella Guzman in front of 2476 Grand Concourse back on June 6.

"He just came out with a screwdriver and literally stabbed me, and he was aiming at my neck he was really trying to kill me," Guzman said.

Guzman says she fought back.

"In my head, I'm just thinking, 'I'm coming home to my son, to my 7-year-old son today. I'm not gonna die like this, you know? This is not the way I'm going out.' I just started clawing his eyes out and then he started stabbing me in my head," she said. "He dragged me to the middle of the street and no one still helped ... except for a few guys that were trying to get him before he got into the car."

She says road rage led to the attack.

"I'm already behind a car, there was no space for you to come in, so I guess because I didn't let him in, he got mad," Guzman said. "He was trying to bash my car with his car. I don't know what was wrong with him, so I sped up. I, like, moved out of his way. I ended up even like, I ended up, like, running a red light trying to see because he was literally tailgating me."

She got out of her car, she says, to see what his problem was, but he didn't say anything before he came at her.

Bystanders eventually intervened, and the man got back in his vehicle and drove away.

A worker at a store nearby says Guzman came in with her head bleeding, asking for help.

Guzman went to a local hospital, where she learned she was three months pregnant.

"They told me my baby was OK," Guzman said.

She says she was looking forward to learning the gender. Sadly, two weeks later, she suffered a miscarriage.

"That was going to be our first," said Samar Collazo, the victim's boyfriend. "She went to the doctor and they said because of stress or the injury itself."

"It's just hard. It's really hard," Guzman said.

It's been over a month now since the attack. Guzman and her boyfriend both want the attacker caught.

"Go through the system and pay for what he did," Collazo said.

"I just really need them to find him because this could've been anybody's sister, anybody's mother, anybody's grandmother, and he really wouldn't have cared who it was," Guzman said.

Guzman says she suffered cuts to the head but is doing OK.

Police are now looking for the driver, who fled in a silver BMW.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

