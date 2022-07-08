ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer salads: Watermelon Salad with Radishes

By Eagle archives
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago
RedHelga Getty Images

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 bunch red radishes, cut into 1/8-inch slices

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

½ red onion, cut into thin slivers

4 ½ pounds watermelon (1/4 of a large melon), rind removed, flesh cut into 1-inch cubes

2 tablespoons torn mint leaves

Dissolve a spoonful of salt in a large bowl of ice and water. Add the radishes and let sit for a few minutes to crisp.

Whisk the vinegar, oil and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Drain the radishes and add to the bowl, along with the onion and watermelon. Gently toss with your hands to coat evenly.

Spread on a serving platter, grind pepper all over, and top with the mint.

