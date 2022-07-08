ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Disney workers sue, claiming religious discrimination

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Three former employees have sued Walt Disney World, saying they were fired after refusing to wear face masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine due to religious reasons, according to a lawsuit. Barbara Andreas, Stephen Cribb and Adam Pajer said in the lawsuit...

