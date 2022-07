JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back Friday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ran an attack ad throughout the state of Florida on the Fourth of July. “Freedom is under attack in your state,” said Newsom in the ad. “I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight or to join us in California, where we still believe in freedom.”

