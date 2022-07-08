ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Kavanaugh was forced out of a DC restaurant by protesters amid anger at SCOTUS overturning Roe v Wade

By Tom Porter
 3 days ago
A file photo of Brett Kavanaugh. Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images
  • Protestors chased Brett Kavanaugh out of a Washington DC restaurant.
  • The restaurant said "unruly" protestors "harassed" Kavanaugh and other patrons.
  • Protestors have demonstrated outside the homes of justices after the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Protestors held a demonstration outside a Washington D.C. restaurant after getting word that Brett Kavanaugh was inside, forcing the Supreme Court justice to depart from a back door, Politico reported.

Kavanaugh, who was among the justices who supported the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, was having dinner Wednesday night Morton's, a steak house.

The restaurant confirmed to Politico that Kavanaugh and the protesters were there.

According to a tweet from Shutdown DC, which coordinates protests against the justices, they were demanding that the restaurant expel Kavanaugh.

At that point he left by a back door with his security detail. A source told Politico that Kavanaugh didn't see or hear the protests, but left before dessert.

Insider has contacted the group for comment.

"Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton's restaurant," the restaurant told Politico.

"Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency."

Insider has contacted the Supreme Court for comment.

In the wake of the leaked Roe v. Wade ruling in May that overturned the federal right to an abortion, protestors have held demonstrations outside their homes of the conservative justices who backed the ruling. The protests have intensified after the Supreme Court officially handed down the ruling in late June.

Earlier this year a California man was charged with plotting to assassinate Kavanaugh.

Congress in response passed a bill enhancing the security of the justices.

The Supreme Court's chief security official, Gail Curley, requested that Maryland's governor enforce a ban on picketing outside the homes of the justices, saying that threats against them have increased. Kavanaugh is one of two justices with homes in the state.

In the statement, Curley noted the recent arrest of a California man near Kavanaugh's home, who he said was carrying a handgun, a knife, and pepper spray.

Comments / 686

Rebecca Aspelund
2d ago

This is what happens when the President undermines our own Supreme Court. Just because you don't get your way doesn't give you the right to act like a kindergarter

Reply(69)
214
southernrebel31
2d ago

What is wrong with you people?? This is so wrong and should not be celebrated!! America should be better than this.

Reply(34)
118
Laszlo F.
2d ago

Good. Follow him around and well as the others who lied R v W was not going to change. Harass him and their families like they do to the two republicans on Jan 6 Committee.

Reply(27)
111
 

The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
