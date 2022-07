Despite all the fanfare around Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, LAFC were able to beat arch-rivals LA Galaxy without their new European stars. The duo join the Black and Gold after glittering careers across the pond, with Bale winning five Champions League titles and multiple domestic honors with Real Madrid. Chiellini, meanwhile, was a European Championship winner with Italy just last year and lifted no fewer than nine Serie A titles with Juventus.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO