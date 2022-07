XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Former Prosecuting Attorney and Civil Division Chief Stephen K. Haller has retired after 47 years with the Greene County Prosecutor's Office. Haller began his career with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office on June 17, 1975 as an assistant prosecuting attorney. He continued in that role under subsequent Greene County Prosecuting Attorneys Mike DeWine and Bill Schenck, the latter of which promoted him to First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney and then Civil Division Chief.

GREENE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO